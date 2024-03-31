Visit Biopharma PEG Scientific Inc. at PEGS Boston Summit and TIDES USA 2024

Watertown, United States, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Biopharma PEG Scientific Inc., a pioneering biotechnology company based in Watertown, Massachusetts, is set to make a significant impact at the upcoming PEGS Boston Summit and TIDES USA 2024 conferences. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Biopharma PEG offers a comprehensive range of high-purity monodispersed and polydispersed polyethylene glycol (PEG) derivatives, PEG raw materials and custom PEG derivative synthesis to clients worldwide.

At both events, Biopharma PEG will showcase its latest advancements in manufacturing high-purity PEG derivatives with an extensive variety of functional groups, available in both non-GMP and GMP grades. These PEG linkers are crucial components in various fields, including bioconjugation, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) therapy, click chemistry, PROTAC, 3D bioprinting, drug delivery, and diagnostics.

Details for the conferences are as follows:

TIDES USA 2024:

Date: May 14-17, 2024

Location: Hynes Convention Center, Boston, MA, USA

Booth No.: 935

PEGS Boston Summit 2024:

Date: May 13-16, 2024

Location: Omni Boston at the Seaport – Ensemble Ballroom & Pre-Function Area, Boston, MA, USA

Booth No.: 718

Dr. Deng, CEO of Biopharma PEG Scientific Inc., expressed enthusiasm about the company’s participation in these prestigious events, stating, “We are excited to showcase our latest innovations and capabilities at PEGS Boston Summit and TIDES USA 2024. Our goal is to continue pushing the boundaries of biotechnology and provide our clients with cutting-edge solutions that drive advancements in biomedical research and therapy.”

For more information about Biopharma PEG Scientific Inc. and its products, visit https://www.biochempeg.com/ or contact sales@biochempeg.com.

About Biopharma PEG Scientific Inc.

Biopharma PEG Scientific Inc. is a leading biotechnology-oriented company based in Watertown, Massachusetts. With a focus on manufacturing and supplying high-purity monodispersed and polydispersed polyethylene glycol (PEG) derivatives, PEG raw materials and custom PEG derivative synthesis, Biopharma PEG is dedicated to driving innovation and excellence in biomedical research and therapy.

Media Contact

ADD: 108 Water Street, Suite 4D, Watertown, MA 02472, USA

TEL: 1-857-366-6766

Fax: 617-206-9595

Email: sales@biochempeg.com

Website: https://www.biochempeg.com/