Wilmington, Delaware, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — CloudLIMS, a leading SaaS company offering a secure, configurable Laboratory Information Management System, is pleased to announce a complimentary webinar titled “Navigating LIMS Data Migration: Ensuring Seamless Transition and Lab Data Integrity” on April 9, 2024, at 9 AM PDT (5 P.M. BST). The webinar will be presented by Montserrat Valdes, Sr. Scientist, CloudLIMS.com.

LIMS data migration, which involves moving data from an old LIMS to a new one, upgrading to a newer version of the LIMS, or consolidating data from multiple sources into a single LIMS, is a complex and transformative process that laboratories undertake to enhance efficiency, embrace technological advancements, and meet evolving industry standards. While essential for advancing laboratory operations, it presents a host of challenges that demand careful consideration. Laboratories face risks such as potential data loss, complexity in converting data formats, and the challenging task of ensuring quality assurance throughout the migration process. Data security concerns loom large, necessitating robust measures to safeguard sensitive information during the transition. Addressing these challenges requires a strategic approach, technical expertise, and a commitment to mitigating potential risks, ensuring a smooth and secure migration that preserves the integrity of laboratory data.

This webinar dives deep into the crucial steps required for a successful LIMS data migration, highlights the best practices, and provides attendees an opportunity to learn from stories of laboratories that have made the transition successfully.

What is LIMS data migration & its challenges?

What are the various steps and approaches for LIMS data migration?

What are the best practices for LIMS data migration?

After registration, you will receive a confirmation email with detailed instructions to join the webinar.

https://cloudlims.com/resources/lims-webinar/navigating-lims-data-migration-ensuring-seamless-transition-and-lab-data-integrity/

CloudLIMS.com offers a secure, in-the-cloud, SaaS LIMS purpose-built for biobanks, clinical, and analytical testing labs such as cannabis, water, environmental, food & beverage, material, and oil and gas testing labs. CloudLIMS offers a wide range of complimentary services, including technical support and training, instrument integration, reporting templates, product upgrades, legacy data migration, and automatic data backups. CloudLIMS helps labs manage data, automate workflows, and meet compliance such as ISO/IEC 17025, GLP, NELAC, US EPA, FSMA, ICH-GCP, HIPAA, ISO 20387, 21 CFR Part 11, and state and local regulations. CloudLIMS.com is a SOC 2 compliant and ISO 9001:2015 certified informatics company.

Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee

CloudLIMS.com

302-789-0447

support@cloudlims.com