DJ Anna Posche Lights Up Bartega at Canterbury Leagues Club, Belmore

Belmore, Australia, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Canterbury Leagues Club is thrilled to announce an electrifying performance by DJ Anna Posche on Saturday, March 30th at 8pm.

Renowned as Australia’s first female R&B Hip Hop DJ since 2002, DJ Anna Poshé has amassed over 20 years of experience, solidifying her position as a respected and influential figure in the music scene. With residencies at premier venues across Australia and the United Kingdom, Anna’s dynamic sets have captivated audiences of all ages and tastes.

Throughout her illustrious career, Anna has shared the stage with industry giants such as Montell Jordan, Aaradhna, Savage, Jin, Horace Brown, Guy Sebastian, and DJ Rectangle, showcasing her ability to hold her own among the elite. Her unique style and sound, combined with her intuitive ability to read the crowd, have earned her a dedicated following.

From rocking nightclubs to captivating festival-goers, Anna’s performances transcend boundaries and genres, seamlessly transitioning between R&B, Hip Hop, Pop, House, EDM, and trance. Her passion for music and dedication to her craft ensure an unforgettable musical journey for all in attendance.

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness DJ Anna Posche live at Bartega, Canterbury Leagues Club in Belmore. Join us for an evening of unparalleled entertainment on Saturday, March 30th at 8pm.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, March 30th, 2024

Time: 8:00pm

Location: Bartega, Canterbury Leagues Club, Belmore

About us:

Canterbury League Club, situated in Belmore NSW, is one of Sydney’s leading hospitality destinations with a wide variety of restaurants, bars, three large function spaces, lounges, and a 24-hour health club.

Canterbury continually strives to be an employer of choice, creating a positive, diverse, and friendly working environment for all staff. Why not consider a career in hospitality and see where that takes you?

Contact Us:

26 Bridge Rd, Belmore NSW

2192 Australia

02 9704 7777

Email: info@canterbury.com.au

We hope you will join us soon and experience all that the Canterbury League Club has to offer.