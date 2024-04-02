Global Wet Wipes Industry is expected to grow at a 7.8% annual rate and be valued at US$9.22 Billion by 2033 | According to FMI

The Global Wet Wipes Industry is poised for a remarkable surge, according to industry experts. After generating US$ 4.3 billion in revenue in 2023, the market is projected to reach a staggering US$ 9.22 billion by 2033, reflecting a compelling Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.

The driving forces behind this exponential growth are multifaceted, primarily fueled by a heightened global awareness of proper hygiene practices. Across nations, the installation of comprehensive healthcare programs further propels the demand for the Global Wet Wipes Industry, positioning it as a pivotal player in promoting and sustaining healthy living practices.

Wet wipes and wet towels have emerged as indispensable personal hygiene products, owing to their convenience and widespread availability. Recognizing the escalating demand, manufacturers are responding dynamically by introducing an extensive array of products. From baby wipes to makeup wipes, disinfectant wipes to wound care wipes, the industry is diversifying its offerings to cater to diverse consumer needs.

Market competitors are introducing eco-friendly and biodegradable Wet Wipes produced from wood pulp and cotton as an alternative to synthetic fibers, which is driving wet wipe sales.

The rising prevalence of health-related illnesses in the elderly, such as incontinence-associated dermatitis (IAD) and catheter-associated urinary tract infection (CAUTI), is driving up demand for Wet Wipes, particularly in hospitals.

Wet Wipes are expected to gain traction over the forecast period because they efficiently serve the objective of maintaining hygiene standards and removing germs, dirt, and dust build-up on the skin and other physical surfaces.

In addition, the rise of local and small players, creative product development, clever marketing strategies implemented by top manufacturers, and commercialization of Wet Wipes are increasing the Global Wet Wipes Industry’s growth prospects.

The FMI study projects the US to lead the North American Wet Wipes market. Rapid expansion of distribution channels, coupled with increasing per capita healthcare expenditure are anticipated to bode well for the Wet Wipes market in the U.S.

“Expansion of the e-commerce sector is resulting in easy availability and increasing sales of Wet Wipes across the globe. In addition to this, government-backed healthcare reimbursement plans will continue driving sales of Wet Wipes over the forecast period,” says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Incontinence wipes are expected to account for roughly 27% of the Global Wet Wipes Industry share during the forecast period.

of the Global Wet Wipes Industry share during the forecast period. The hospital segment is expected to increase at a 6% CAGR through 2031 in terms of end users.

CAGR through 2031 in terms of end users. It is estimated that the United States accounts for more than 80% of the North American Wet Wipes market.

of the North American Wet Wipes market. Germany will dominate the European Wet Wipes industry in 2021, accounting for 23% of the market.

of the market. China is expected to emerge as a profitable market, accounting for 40% of the East Asian Wet Wipes market share.

of the East Asian Wet Wipes market share. The Japanese Wet Wipes market is expected to develop at a 9.3% CAGR through 2031, while the South Korean Wet Wipes market is expected to rise at a robust 10% CAGR.

Prominent Drivers:

Collaborations among key market players to launch innovative products will provide tailwinds to Wet wipe sales during the assessment period.

Restraints:

The availability of cheaper alternatives such as soaps, cleansing milk, and face washes might hamper sales of Wet Wipes.

Chances of allergic reactions and irritability on the skin might result in decreased sales of Wet Wipes.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the Global Wet Wipes Industry are aiming to expand their global footprint through strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions. In addition to this, launching innovative products, research, and development and strengthening distribution channels will remain key growth strategies among players. For instance:

Medline partnered with Intelligent Observation (IO) in January 2021 to help healthcare professionals manage healthcare-associated infection rates.

Essity announced the acquisition of ABIGO Medical, a wound care company, and Asaleo Care, an Australian hygiene company, in July 2021.

Leading players operating in the Global Wet Wipes Industry profiled by FMI include:

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

Kimberly-Clark

Procter & Gamble

Cardinal Health

Medtronic

Stryker

Coloplast

Others

More Insights on FMI’s Global Wet Wipes Industry

The latest market study on the Wet Wipes market by Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation for the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. To gain a better perspective of the Global Wet Wipes Industry potential, its growth, trends, and opportunities, the market is segmented based on:

Product:

Incontinence wipes Baby Wipes Adult Wipes

Skin Antiseptic Wipes

Feminine Hygiene Wipes

Skin Care Wet Wipes

Sterile Wound Cleansing Wipes

Disposability:

Flushable Wipes

Non-Flushable Wipes

Application:

Incontinence

Skincare

Personal Hygiene

Wound Care

End-User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Specialty Centres

Long-term care Centres

Homecare Settings

