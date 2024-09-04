veterinary clinical trials market Business Revenue and Market Share: Future Analysis 2024-2032

Market Overview:

Clinical trials for animals are scientific experiments that evaluate the safety and efficiency of novel healthcare methods. Veterinary clinical trials frequently involve comparing a new treatment with an existing one to determine the most effective treatments on the market. Each veterinary clinical study has a specific protocol that outlines the rules for carrying out the study. The protocol outlines the procedures, methods, participant eligibility, and rationale for each aspect of the study.

The global Veterinary Clinical Trials Market size was valued at USD 4,391.03 million in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 10,168.89 million by 2032.

The market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

The market is mainly segmented on the basis of animal type, intervention, end-user, indication, and region.

The veterinary clinical trials market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to increase at a substantial CAGR between 2024 and 2032 as a result of the expanding livestock sector in the area seeking efficient therapies for different illnesses impacting farm animals.

Major Players:

In this extremely competitive industry, major rivals constantly innovate and differentiate their products in an effort to take the lead in the market. The report has covered the major players operating in the veterinary clinical trials industry:

Argenta

Charles River Laboratory

Clinvet

Labcorp Drug Development

Ondax Scientific

Vivesto AB

Growth Drivers:

The veterinary clinical trials industry is experiencing significant growth due to the rising number of pet owners globally, coupled with higher spending on pet healthcare. It boosts the demand for improved veterinary treatments and drives clinical trial activities. With more households adopting pets, there is a parallel increase in the demand for veterinary services, including preventive care, treatments, and therapeutic interventions. This heightened demand necessitates the development and testing of new veterinary drugs, vaccines, and medical devices through clinical trials.

Regional Analysis:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Segmentation Overview:

Veterinary Clinical Trials, Animal Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2019 – 2032)

Livestock Animal

Companion Animal

Other Animals

Veterinary Clinical Trials, Intervention Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2019 – 2032)

Medicines

Medical Device

Others

Veterinary Clinical Trials, Indication Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2019 – 2032)

Orthopedics

Oncology

Cardiology

Ophthalmology

Neurology

Dermatology

Internal Medicine

Other Indication

Veterinary Clinical Trials, End-User Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2019 – 2032)

Academics And Research Centers

Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Companies

Others

Veterinary Clinical Trials Market Report Highlights

In 2023, the companion animal segment accounted for the largest market share due to a rise in pet ownership globally, driven by changing lifestyles, urbanization, and increased disposable income.

The oncology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023 due to the significant prevalence of cancer in companion animals and livestock, leading to a pressing need for effective treatments.

In 2023, North America dominated the largest market due to well-developed infrastructure for veterinary healthcare, including advanced clinics, hospitals, and research institutions.

The Asia Pacific veterinary clinical trials market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical companies and biotech firms are increasingly investing in research and development (R&D) initiatives in Asia Pacific.

