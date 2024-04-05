Tokenization Market Projected to Reach $12.33 Billion by 2030

Richmond, United States, 2024-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The Tokenization Market size is projected to increase from USD 3.43 Billion in 2023 to USD 12.33 Billion by 2030. This growth trajectory reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.05% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Tokenization, a process of converting rights to an asset into a digital token on a blockchain, has gained traction across various industries due to its potential to enhance security, efficiency, and transparency in transactions. In this blog, we’ll delve into the significance, drivers, key players, and future outlook of the Tokenization Market.

Major players in the Tokenization Market include

Thales (France)

Visa (US)

Mastercard (US)

Futurex (US)

American Express (US)

Fiserv (US)

FIS (US)

Micro Focus (UK)

CardConnect (US)

Lookout (US)

HelpSystems (US)

MeaWallet (Norway)

TokenEx (US)

Understanding Tokenization

Tokenization involves the representation of real-world assets or rights as digital tokens on a blockchain. These tokens, which can represent ownership, equity, or other rights, are securely stored and transferred on a distributed ledger, providing immutable records of ownership and transactions. Tokenization enables fractional ownership, liquidity, and interoperability of assets, making it a versatile solution for a wide range of use cases.

Significance of Tokenization

Improved Efficiency : By digitizing assets and streamlining transactions, tokenization reduces paperwork, administrative overhead, and processing times. It enables faster, more cost-effective transactions across borders and asset classes.

Market Overview and Growth Drivers

Rise of Digital Assets : The growing popularity of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), drives demand for tokenization solutions. Businesses and investors seek efficient, compliant ways to tokenize and trade digital assets.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Offerings Solutions Services Professional Services Managed Services

By Tokenization Technique Gateway-Based API-Based

By Deployment Mode On-premises Cloud

By Organization Size SMEs Large Enterprises

By Application User Authentication Payment Security Compliance Management

By End-use Verticals BFSI Healthcare IT and ITeS Government Retail & eCommerce Energy & Utilities Others

By Region North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Rest of the World Middle East UAE Saudi Arabia Israel Rest of the Middle East Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Conclusion:

The Tokenization Market presents a transformative opportunity to digitize and democratize ownership of assets, securities, and rights. With technological advancements, regulatory support, and innovative use cases, tokenization is poised to reshape the future of finance, investment, and commerce. As adoption grows and the ecosystem matures, tokenization will play a pivotal role in shaping the digital economy of tomorrow.

