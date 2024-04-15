Driving Sustainability: Automotive Bioplastic Market Set to Reach US$ 2,103.28 million Revenue by 2033

The global automotive bioplastics market value is likely to jump from US$ 761.06 million in 2023 to US$ 2,103.28 million by 2033. This estimated growth is expected to be driven by a CAGR of 10.7% in the global automotive bioplastics market over the next decade.

Industries like automotive and transport are increasingly using bioplastics to develop automotive parts, thus fueling the market growth. To add to the surging momentum, the market is observing the emergence of new feedstocks like biowaste, algae, and CO2 taken from the atmosphere. This is expected to drive innovations in the product composition and its capabilities.

The market for automotive bioplastics is further driven by new research studies investigating new bioplastics potentialities. Recent research and development efforts by the Institute for Bioplastics and Biocomposites’ (IfBB) researchers at Hannover University of Applied Sciences is a good case. The researchers at the university are developing bioplastics that can endure stresses and high temperatures in the automotive industry.

The project aims to prove that bio-based formulations can be high-performing plastics. The German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture backs it. In the run-up to the project, it is reported that bio-based composites are compatible with challenging high-temperature applications with apt refinement and processing.

Key players are collaborating to create new possibilities for brand owners and plastic producers to consider biopolymers as a low-carbon footprint substitute for fossil-based plastics for durable as well as durable applications. The automotive industry is expected to benefit from such improved grades of bioplastics.

The market still needs to be challenged by conventional plastics due to the latter’s reliable feedstock supplies, improved functionalities and subsequent processing, and enhanced economies of scale.

“Increasing interest in bioplastics by automotive manufacturers as they pledge to turn to sustainable processes is expected to favor the uptake of automotive bioplastics in the upcoming years. However, market participants should consider improving the product characteristics, technological processes, feedstock availability, and profit margins to have the upper hand in the market competition,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Automotive Bioplastics Market Report:

In 2022, the automotive bioplastics market accounted for US$ 687.5 million.

Europe is anticipated to be a prominent market for automotive bioplastics in the upcoming period.

Australia is emerging as a budding market for automotive bioplastics.

The electric cars segment is projected to have a significant market in the upcoming years.

Bio-based polyamide material is a highly preferred automotive bioplastic.

Key Developments Taking Place in the Automotive Bioplastics Market

In March 2020, Floreon and Clariant reported about their collaboration to extend its high-performance biopolymer applications to more markets. This development is expected to meet the demanding material requirements and further the potential applications of biopolymers.

Mitsubishi Chemicals created a plant-based bioengineering plastic DURABIO, which obtained two bio-based product certifications in December 2022.

In October 2022, Braskem invested US$ 60 million to extend its capacity of a sugarcane-based bioplastics brand called ‘I’M GREEN’ by up to 30%.

Anellotech reported in August 2022 that it continuously processes its solid plastic waste into olefins utilizing its Plas-TCat catalytic pyrosis technology.

Automotive Bioplastics Market Research by Category

By Material:

Bio PA

Bio-PTT

Bio PET

Bio PBS

Bio PP

Bio PE

Others

By Vehicle:

Passenger Car Compact Mid Size Luxury SUVs

LCV

HCV

Electric Cars BEV HEV PHEV



By Application:

Exterior Bumper Tailgate/Liftgate, Hood Body Hardware Others

Interior Seats Dashboard Air Ducts HVAC Others

Engine Surrounding Engine Covers/Valve Covers Fuel Hoses/ Lines

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa

