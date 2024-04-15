Automated CPR Devices Market to Top a Valuation of US$ 344.44 Million by 2033 and exhibit a CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2033 | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The automated CPR devices market is anticipated to secure a valuation of US$ 110.9 million in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 344.44 million by 2033. The market is estimated to capture a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.

Several Factors Influence The Global Market Are:

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases: Increasing cardiovascular diseases such as sudden heart attack and cardiac arrest are the main cause of death globally. The adoption of automated CPR devices improves the condition of patients during emergencies and declines death rates.

Increasing cardiovascular diseases such as sudden heart attack and cardiac arrest are the main cause of death globally. The adoption of automated CPR devices improves the condition of patients during emergencies and declines death rates. Improve Automated CPR: The healthcare manufacturers offer high-quality devices for chest compression to improve blood flow during cardiac arrest. These devices improve the chances of patients surviving by reducing rescuer fatigue.

Request A Sample Copy Of This Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-720

Advanced Technologies: The rising demand for automated CPR devices is rapidly growing as it offer real-time monitoring integrated with sensors. These devices are efficient and reliable in optimizing patients’ chest compression.

The rising demand for automated CPR devices is rapidly growing as it offer real-time monitoring integrated with sensors. These devices are efficient and reliable in optimizing patients’ chest compression. Training and Education Initiatives: The healthcare manufacturers and doctors are educating the importance of CPR devices. They initiate training programs to teach about the uses and benefits and raise awareness of automated CPR devices. Several organizations, such as healthcare institutions, hospitals, and public health agencies, promote these devices and drive the global market.

The healthcare manufacturers and doctors are educating the importance of CPR devices. They initiate training programs to teach about the uses and benefits and raise awareness of automated CPR devices. Several organizations, such as healthcare institutions, hospitals, and public health agencies, promote these devices and drive the global market. Growing Geriatric Population: The growing aging population of cardiovascular diseases is rapidly increasing the demand for automated CPR devices. These devices are widely adopted in several settings, including home healthcare, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities.

The growing aging population of cardiovascular diseases is rapidly increasing the demand for automated CPR devices. These devices are widely adopted in several settings, including home healthcare, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities. Government Initiatives: Government plays a significant role by increasing the availability of automated CRP devices to reduce cardiac arrest. The government implements guidelines and policies in the healthcare sector during emergencies.

Key Takeaways:

In the historical period, the market captured a valuation of US$ 99.02 million in 2022.

The United States is estimated to dominate the global market by capturing a huge global market share by 2033.

Based on end-user, ambulances are leading the global market by securing a maximum share during the forecast period.

How are Key Players Adding Value in the Global Market?

The market is highly fragmented by several key players that invest heavily in research and development activities. These players focus on patients’ requirements to develop highly advanced and high-quality automatic CPR devices to ensure their safety. The key players offer improved devices integrated with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence.

These key players promote their products and educate customers about their benefits and uses. They are also growing awareness through initiative campaigns in online platforms, exhibitions, seminars, and social media platforms. They are reaching more relevant audiences to increase their sales volume through these.

The key players adopting various marketing methodologies to drive the global market are mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and product launches.

Key Players in the Global Market are:

SunLife Science Inc.

ZOLL Medical Corporation

Michigan Instruments

Physio Control Inc.

Brunswick Biomedical Technologies

Zhuhai Kindway Medical Science & Technology Co. Ltd

CPR Medical Devices Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Recent Developments in the Global Market are:

ZOLL Medical Corporation launched its new product automated CPR device Autopulse. This newly launched device provides better chest compressions assisting EMS personnel.

Get Exclusive Purchase Now to Access Key Statistics: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/720

Automated CPR Devices Market by Category:

By Power Source:

Pneumatically Driven CPR Devices

Battery-driven CPR Devices

Mechanically Actuated And Battery-driven CPR Device

By Device Type:

Piston Devices

Load Distribution Devices

3D Compression Devices

By End User:

EMS

Hospitals

Ambulances

Coronary & Intensive Care Units

Cardiac Catheterization Labs

Air Med-Evac Units

EMT Rescue Units

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Market Domain:

Portable Medical Devices Market Size: The global portable medical devices market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The market is estimated to generate market revenue of US$ 163.84 billion by 2033, increasing from US$ 59.28 billion in 2023.

Pain Management Devices Market Share: The global demand for pain management devices is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 9% between 2022 and 2032, totaling a valuation of over US$ 5.68 Billion by the end of 2032.

Diabetes Care Devices Market Trends: The global diabetes care devices market size is projected to be valued at US$ 9.7 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 17.87 Billion by 2032, with a rapid CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube