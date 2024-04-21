Lucintel Forecasts the Global Liposuction Surgery Device Market to Reach $3.2 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global liposuction surgery device market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, ambulatory surgical center, and cosmetic surgical center markets. The global liposuction surgery device market is expected to reach an estimated $3.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising consumer demand for body contouring and aesthetic procedures, growing cases of obesity, and expanding preference for laser and ultrasound assisted liposuction devices.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in liposuction surgery device market to 2030 by technology (suction-assisted liposuction, ultrasound-assisted liposuction, external ultrasound-assisted liposuction, power-assisted liposuction, laser-assisted liposuction, water-assisted liposuction, twin cannula-assisted liposuction, tumescent liposuction, aspirator devices, and RF-assisted liposuction), end use (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cosmetic surgical centers, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, suction-assisted liposuction, ultrasound-assisted liposuction, external ultrasound-assisted liposuction, power-assisted liposuction, laser-assisted liposuction, water-assisted liposuction, twin cannula-assisted liposuction, tumescent liposuction, aspirator device, and RF-assisted liposuction are the major segments of liposuction surgery device market by technology. Lucintel forecasts that laser-assisted liposuction will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, cosmetic surgical center is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Solta Medical, Cynosure, Sciton, Wells Johnson, Invasix, Zeltiq Aesthetics, Vaser Lipo, Smart Lipo, Pro Lipo, and Body Tite are the major suppliers in the liposuction surgery device market.

