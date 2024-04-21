Lucintel Forecasts the Global Immortalized Cell Line Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global immortalized cell line market looks promising with opportunities in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical, contract research organization, and research laboratory markets. The global immortalized cell line market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing number of individuals require organ transplantation, growing number of cancer patients, and expanding usage of this line in various application, such as drug discovery, diagnostic testing, regenerative medicine, and biotechnology research.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in immortalized cell line market to 2030 by product type (stem cell therapy, cell transplantation, drug transport, and others), application (pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical, contract research organizations, research laboratories, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, stem cell therapy, cell transplantation, and drug transport are the major segments of immortalized cell line market by product type. Lucintel forecasts that stem cell therapy is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Download sample by clicking on immortalized cell line market

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rise in the prevalence of cancer as well as existence of a thriving biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry in the region.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, ATCC, Valneva, Sartorius, Lonza Group, Merck, Selexis, WuXi App, European Collection of Authenticated Cell Cultures, and Corning Incorporated are the major suppliers in the immortalized cell line market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Concentrated Nitric Acid Market in Canada

Cysteine Market in Canada

Dicyandiamide Market in Canada

Dimethylaminepropylamine Market in Canada

Door-To-Door Cooking Market in Canada