Delphi Data Access Components: Updated Versions with Lazarus 3.0, FireBird 5 support, and More

Prague, Czech Republic, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, released updated Delphi Data Access Components. This update’s key feature is support for Lazarus 3.0 and FireBird 5.

The release includes the following enhancements:

Support for Lazarus 3.0 for most products.

Support for Firebird version 5 in IBDAC and UniDAC.

UniDAC’s compatibility with MS Access supports Direct Mode, expanding its compatibility to platforms beyond Windows.

The RealAsDouble option is available for the Connection component for SQLite.

Now, connecting to servers with Security Banners enabled is available in Direct Mode for Oracle.

The error message for a non-existent database object in another schema for Oracle is improved.

UTF-8 encoding, support for tables with duplicate column names, and the long-awaited SSL connection support are available in DB2.

Support of NexusDB 4.75.01.

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit: https://blog.devart.com/new-in-delphi-data-access-components-lazarus-3-0-and-more.html

Delphi Data Access Components allow the development of multi-platform applications in Embarcadero RAD Studio, Delphi, C++Builder, Lazarus, and Free Pascal on Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, and Android, for both 32-bit and 64-bit platforms. They are powerful tools that provide direct access to popular databases such as Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, InterBase, Firebird, PostgreSQL, and SQLite, as well as clouds – Salesforce, FreshBooks, SugarCRM, and many others. Moreover, we offer a mature ORM framework for Delphi.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.