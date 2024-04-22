The new release of ODBC Drivers with Big Security Improvements, Metadata Caching, Read-Only Mode, and More

Prague, Czech Republic, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, rolled out updated versions of ODBC Drivers.

This update includes several enhancements to security, metadata caching, and various quality-of-life improvements.

The release includes the following enhancements:

The DSN is entered and stored in ODBC administrator for users’ data protection.

Metadata caching is available for Adobe Commerce, BigCommerce, Dynamics 365, FreshBooks, HubSpot, MailChimp, Marketo, NetSuite, Salesforce, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, SugarCRM, Zendesk, Zoho CRM, ZohoDesk.

Read-only mode is available for Oracle, MySQL, and Firebird now.

Support for MongoDB 6 and 7.

UTF-8 encoding support is available for xBase.

ETL Informatica PowerCenter and Altova Mapforce now offer improved compatibility with MongoDB, Firebird, InterBase, and xBase.

Additionally, certain ODBC drivers have been renamed:

ODBC Driver for Magento to ODBC Driver for Adobe Commerce

ODBC Driver for DEAR Inventory to ODBC Driver for Cin7 Core

ODBC Driver for Sendinblue to ODBC Driver for Adobe Brevo

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:

https://blog.devart.com/new-in-odbc-big-security-improvements-metadata-caching-read-only-mode-and-more.html

ODBC Drivers are high-performance connectivity solutions with enterprise-level features for accessing the most popular database management systems and cloud services from ODBC-compliant reporting, analytics, BI, and ETL tools on 32-bit and 64-bit Windows, macOS, and Linux.

