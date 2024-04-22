Innovative Dental Sealant Technology at Murray Scholls Family Dental Offers Painless Application

Beaverton, OR, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — Murray Scholls Family Dental proudly introduces cutting-edge dental sealant technology to protect teeth against decay. Patients can achieve a healthy smile with high-quality preventative dentistry in Beaverton, experiencing no pain.

Dr. Scott R. Walker and Dr.Nicolas T. Maxim go above and beyond conventional dental treatments to maximize patient comfort. They shape the smiles of countless community members with oral health excellence, including durable, custom-made dental sealants.

Dr. Walker, the reputed dentist in Beaverton, states, “We utilize advanced techniques to deliver superior dental care to our patients. Sealants are our latest offerings, and due to the latest technology, they induce a relaxing effect. For a sealant application without pain, anxiety, or discomfort, visit our clinic today!”

Unlike traditional sealants, Murray Scholls Family Dental’s approach is to make the procedure convenient and comfortable for all while ensuring protection against cavities. They recommend the best sealant materials and application techniques for long-term oral health and well-being.

Dr. Maxim, another dentist at the clinic, states, “We understand that many patients don’t feel comfortable during dental treatments. Sealants are something they imagine as a painful procedure to protect teeth from cavities. We offer a comfortable, stress-free environment alongside innovative dental sealant technology to make preventive care accessible and enjoyable for everyone.”

About Murray Scholls Family Dental

Murray Scholls Family Dental provides comprehensive care to create healthy and flawless smiles. Patients from all age groups can visit Dr. Scott R. Walker and Dr.Nicolas T. Maxim to receive personalized dental treatments. They specialize in cosmetic, restorative, and preventive dentistry services, focusing on improving teeth, gums, and oral health.

Achieve a cavity-free smile at Murray Scholls Family Dental. Contact our dentist to explore what we offer in preventive dentistry in Beaverton. Book an appointment online or call us at [+1 971-405-7535].

Dr. Scott R. Walker

14845 SW Murray Scholls Dr #113, Beaverton, OR 97007, United States

+1 971-405-7535