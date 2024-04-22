Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Lithium ion Battery Market

Posted on 2024-04-22 by in Marketing // 0 Comments

The technologies in the global lithium ion battery market have undergone significant changes in recent years, with lithium ion technologies evolving from low energy density to high energy densities. The rising wave of new technologies, such as nickel-cobalt-aluminum (NCA) and nickel manganese cobalt (LI-NMC), are creating significant potential in electric vehicle application and driving the demand for lithium ion battery technologies.

In the lithium-ion battery market, various battery technologies, such as lithium nickel manganese cobalt (NMC), lithium iron phosphate (LFP), lithium cobalt oxide (LCO), lithium-titanate-oxide (LTO), lithium manganese oxide (LMO), and lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (NCA), are used in various end use industries. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles due to stringent government regulations to reduce carbon emissions, government incentives to promote electric vehicles, and rising demand for lithium-ion batteries in industrial and power storage application are creating new opportunities for lithium ion battery technologies.

Lucintel study finds that the total market size of the lithium-ion battery market is anticipated to be $107.7 billion in 2030, and it is forecast to grow at 17.9% from 2024 to 2030. Lithium nickel manganese cobalt (LI-NMC) technology is the largest segment of the lithium-ion battery market, and it is expected to witness the highest growth due to its high power density, lowest self-heating rate, and good charge and discharge cycle.

Download sample by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/technology-lithium-ion-battery-market.aspx

CATL, BYD, Duracell, EnerSys, GS Yuasa, Johnson Controls, LG Chem, and Panasonic Corporation are among the major technology providers in the Lithium ion Battery Market.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in Lithium ion Battery Market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Lithium ion Battery Market 2024-2030”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the lithium-ion battery market.

The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecast and strategic implications for the global lithium-ion battery market by application, technology, and region as follows:

 

Technology Readiness by Technology Type
Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance 
Disruption Potential by Technology Type
Trends and Forecast by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2018 to 2030]:

  • Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)
  • Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC)
  • Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)
  • Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)
  • Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Others

Trends and Forecast by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2018 to 2030]:

  • Consumer Electronics
  • LCO
  • NMC
  • NCA
  • Transportation
  • NMC
  • NCA
  • LFP
  • LMO and Others
  • Industrial
  • NMC
  • NCA
  • LFP
  • LMO and Others
  • Others
  • LCO
  • NMC
  • NCA
  • LFP
  • LMO and Others

Trends and Forecast by Region [$M shipment analysis from 2018 to 2030]:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • United Kingdom
  • Germany
  • France
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Lithium-ion Battery Technologies
Companies / Ecosystems
Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type

 

A more than 150-pages research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link helpdesk@lucintel.com.

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysisgrowth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

Contact:
Roy Almaguer
Lucintel
Dallas, Texas, USA
Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com
Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market

Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Guidewire Market

Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Hip Replacement Market

Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Implantable Device Market

Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Medical Battery Market

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution