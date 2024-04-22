Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in 3D Printing Material Market

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The 3D printing material market has undergone significant change in recent years, with 3D printing materials evolving from thermoplastics and photopolymers to environment friendly 3D printing materials. The rising wave of 3D additive manufacturing is creating huge potential for new 3D printing material applications and driving demand for 3D printing material/systems. Lucintel study finds that the total 3D printing market size is projected to reach $2.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 22.5% over the forecast period.

A more than 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in 3D Printing Material Market to 2030 by end use industry (automotive, consumer goods, medical, aerospace, and others), material technology (photopolymers, thermoplastics, metals, ceramics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Photopolymers is the largest segment of the global 3D printing material market, and it is growing at an above average growth. Thermoplastics and photopolymers are the best technologies on the basis of build time and part complexity. In terms of cost and ease of application, thermoplastics are much better than other material technologies.

Innovation in 3D printing material technology, increasing spending on research and development, ease of manufacturing of custom products, rapid product development at low cost, and reduced material wastage are the major drivers of the 3D printing material market.

Stratasys, 3D Systems, The ExOne Company, EOS, EnvisionTechare the major suppliers in the 3D Printing Material Market.

