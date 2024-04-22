CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The technologies in seed treatment have undergone significant changes in recent years, with fungicide treatment to biological seed treatment. The rising wave of new technologies, such as seed pelleting are creating significant potential for seed treatment in various agrochemical platforms due to the enhancement in seed germination, protection of germinating seeds and seedlings against soil and seed-borne pathogens/insects.

In the seed treatment market, various technologies, such as seed coating, seed dressing, and seed pelleting technologies are used in the insecticides, fungicide, and bio-control applications. Increased demand in the agriculture sector and rising R&D initiatives to improve yield are creating new opportunities for various seed treatment technologies.

Bayer AG, Syngenta, BASF, FMC Corporation, Nufarm Limited, Eastman Chemical, Corda International, Novozymes A/S, Corteva Agriscience are among the major technology providers in the Seed Treatment Market.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in Seed Treatment Market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Seed Treatment Market 2024-2030”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the seed treatment market.

The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global seed treatment technology by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Material Technology

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Material Technology

Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2018 to 2030]:

Seed Coating

Seed Dressing

Seed Pelleting

Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2018 to 2030]:

Insecticides Seed Coating Seed Dressing Seed Pelleting

Fungicide Seed Coating Seed Dressing Seed Pelleting

Bio-Control Seed Coating Seed Dressing Seed Pelleting

Others Seed Coating Seed Dressing Seed Pelleting



Trends and Forecast by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2018 – 2030]:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe United Kingdom Germany France

Asia Pacific Japan China South Korea India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Seed Treatment Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type

