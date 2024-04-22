Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Automotive Radar Market

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The technologies in automotive radar have undergone significant change in recent years, with low frequency short range radar system to high frequency long range radar system. The rising wave of new technologies, such as short range radar, medium range radar, and long range radar technologies are creating significant potential for automotive radar in various applications due to active safety systems, which assist drivers to virtually look through the vehicles and sense the static and dynamic objects on the road.

The growth of short range, medium range, and long range radar technologies are creating potential for automotive radar in different ADAS applications, such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, forward collision warning system, and intelligent parking assistance. Rising government regulations for vehicle safety, increasing adoption of ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) technology by OEMs, high demand for premium segment vehicles, and rise in number of radar sensors used per vehicle are creating new opportunities for various automotive radar technologies.

Download sample by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/technology-automotive-radar-market.aspx

Robert Bosch, Hella, Continental, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive, Autoliv, and Valeo are among the major technology providers in the Automotive Radar Market.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in Automotive Radar Market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Radar Market 2024-2030”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the automotive radar market.

The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the automotive radar technology by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type[$M shipment analysis from 2018 to 2030]:

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2018 to 2030]:

Short Range Radar

Medium Range Radar

Long Range Radar

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2018 to 2030]:

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Short Range Radar Medium Range Radar Long Range Radar

Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Short Range Radar Medium Range Radar Long Range Radar

Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS) Short Range Radar Medium Range Radar Long Range Radar

Intelligent Parking Assistance (IPA) Short Range Radar Medium Range Radar Long Range Radar



Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2018 to 2030]:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe United Kingdom Germany France

Asia Pacific Japan China South Korea India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Automotive Radar Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type

A more than 150-pages research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link helpdesk@lucintel.com.

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Back Mirror Market

Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Bumper Beam Market

Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Chassis Market

Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Display System Market

Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Front End Module Market