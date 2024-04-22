Lucintel Forecasts the Global Wound Irrigation System Market to Reach $0.4 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global wound irrigation system market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and ambulatory surgical center markets. The global wound irrigation system market is expected to reach an estimated $0.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing incidence of traumatic and surgical wound complications and rising concern towards infection control.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in wound irrigation system market to 2030 by product type (manually operated and battery operated), wound type (burns, chronic wounds, surgical wounds, traumatic wounds, and others), end use (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, manually and battery are the major segments of wound irrigation system market by product type. Lucintel forecasts that manually will remain the larger segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, hospital is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Becton Dickinson, CooperSurgical, Westmed, Microaire Surgical Instruments, Medtronic, Centurion Medical Products, BSN Medical, and Bionix are the major suppliers in the wound irrigation system market.

