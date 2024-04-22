Lucintel Forecasts the Global Herpes Simplex Keratitis Treatment Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global herpes simplex keratitis treatment market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital pharmacy, drug store, retail store, and online pharmacy markets. The global herpes simplex keratitis treatment market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of herpes simplex keratitis and growing prevalence of sexually transmitted infections.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in herpes simplex keratitis treatment market to 2030 by drug (famciclovir, valacyclovir, acyclovir, and others), route of administration (topical, injection, and oral), distribution channel (hospital pharmacy, drug stores, retail stores, and online pharmacy), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, famciclovir, valacyclovir, and acyclovir are the major segments of herpes simplex keratitis treatment market by drug. Lucintel forecasts that acyclovir will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, hospital pharmacy will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

GlaxoSmithKline, Vectans Pharma, Blistex, Bausch Health, Aurobindo Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Cipla, Jubilant Cadista, Mylan, and Novartis International are the major suppliers in the herpes simplex keratitis treatment market.



