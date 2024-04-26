Global Cosmetics Tube Market Poised to Surpass US$4.2 Billion by 2033, Driven by FMCG and Personal Care Industry Expansion

The cosmetic tube market is witnessing significant growth as the demand for cosmetic and personal care products continues to rise worldwide. Cosmetic tubes provide a versatile and convenient packaging solution for a wide range of products, including creams, lotions, gels, and serums.

In 2023, the market for cosmetic tubes is anticipated to be worth $2,719.4 million USD. According to Future Market Insights, throughout the forecast period, the demand for cosmetic tubes is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7%. As a result, it is anticipated that the market for cosmetic tubes will surpass US$ 4,288.3 million by 2033.

Request a report sample to gain compressive insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3487

Here are some key points highlighting the trends and factors driving the cosmetic tubes market:

Increasing beauty consciousness: With the growing focus on personal grooming and appearance, there is a surge in demand for cosmetic products. Cosmetic tubes offer hygienic and user-friendly packaging options that ensure product integrity and ease of application. Branding and customization: Cosmetic tubes provide ample space for branding and product information, allowing cosmetic companies to effectively communicate their brand identity and product features. Customizable design options, such as different sizes, shapes, and printing techniques, enable brand differentiation and enhance consumer appeal. Portability and convenience: Cosmetic tubes are lightweight, portable, and easy to use, making them ideal for on-the-go consumers. The squeeze-and-dispense mechanism ensures precise product dosing, minimizing wastage and providing convenience in product application. Sustainability and eco-friendliness: The cosmetic industry is increasingly adopting sustainable practices, and cosmetic tubes made from recyclable materials or those with reduced environmental impact are gaining popularity. Manufacturers are exploring options such as bio-based plastics and recyclable packaging to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly cosmetic tubes. Technological advancements: The cosmetic tubes market is witnessing technological advancements, such as airless tubes and innovative dispensing mechanisms, which help preserve the product’s integrity, extend shelf life, and improve user experience.

Key Takeaways from Cosmetic Tubes Market Survey

The U.S. is projected to emerge as a highly lucrative market for cosmetic tubes due to increasing consumption of cosmetic products and strong presence of leading players.

Sales of cosmetic tubes in Germany are anticipated to increase by 3.4% CAGR on account of the rising demand for sustainable cosmetic tubes and presence of cosmetic giants such as Loreal and Gamble.

are anticipated to increase by 3.4% CAGR on account of the rising demand for sustainable cosmetic tubes and presence of cosmetic giants such as Loreal and Gamble. With increasing penetration of online shopping platform, rise in number of cosmetic brands and heavy export of cosmetic products, China is forecast to register strong growth during the forecast period.

is forecast to register strong growth during the forecast period. Japan and South Korea are projected to account for 15% and 8% share of the East Asia cosmetic tubes market share respectively.

and are projected to account for 15% and 8% share of the cosmetic tubes market share respectively. In terms of material type, plastic remains the most preferred type due to its various advantages.

Key Drivers

Rising demand for affordable and small sized packs for cosmetic products is positively impacting the market growth.

Development of ecofriendly and recyclable cosmetic tubes will continue to support the market growth.

Key Restraints

Availability of alternative packaging solutions is hampering the growth of the market to a large extent.

Rising environmental concerns and implementation of stringent regulation regarding the use of plastic, which is a primary material used in the manufacturing of cosmetic tubes, will hamper the growth.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the cosmetic tubes market are focusing developing sustainable cosmetic tubes. They have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their global footprint.

In 2020 Loreal and Albea launched the first paper-based cosmetic tubes. The new cosmetic tubes integrated with certified paper-based material will replace Loreals plastic cosmetic tunes and will help the company to counter the rising environmental concerns.

In September 2021 EPL Limited (formerly known as Essel Propack Limited), the world’s largest specialty packaging company, partnered with Colgate-Palmolive India, one of the largest oral care brands to produce Recyclable Platina Toothpaste Tubes in India .

EPL Limited (formerly known as Essel Propack Limited), the world’s largest specialty packaging company, partnered with Colgate-Palmolive India, one of the largest oral care brands to produce Recyclable Platina Toothpaste Tubes in . Similarly in June 2021 EPL announced that the company has been selected as a partner by Unilever, in their journey towards achieving 100% sustainability in the oral care segment. Under the partnership, EPL will supply their APR approved, 100% recyclable and fully sustainable Platina Tubes, for the toothpaste category of Unilever.

Purchase Now to Access Segment-specific Information and uncover Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/3487

Some of the prominent players operating in the cosmetic tubes market profiled by FMI are:

Albéa Beauty Holdings S.A

Essel Propack Ltd

CCL Industries Inc.

Montebello Packaging Inc.

Linhardt GmbH & Co KG

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Huhtamaki Oyj

Tubopress Italia Spa

Hoffmann Neopac Ag

Intrapac International Corporation.

Others

More Insights on the Global Cosmetic Tubes Sales Outlook

FMI provides an unbiased analysis of cosmetic tubes market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global demand for cosmetic tubes with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Capacity Type:

Below 50 ml

50 ml – 100 ml

100 ml – 150 ml

150 ml – 200 ml

Above 200 ml

Material Type:

Plastic

Aluminum

Laminated

Application:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Make Up

Others ( Nail Care & Hygiene Products)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-3487

Key Questions Covered in the Cosmetic Tubes Sales Outlook Report

The report offers insight into cosmetic tubes demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for cosmetic tubes market between 2021 and 2031

Cosmetic tubes market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Cosmetic tubes market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award – recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports