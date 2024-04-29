Dishwashing Parts and Accessories Market Projected to grow at 4.9% CAGR by 2033

Consumers were liable for reconsideration of their priorities, by adjusting their buying patterns and developing new habits. Consumers are boosting their process of buying dishwashers parts and accessories from departmental stores with a motive to get more discounts and a better product. Dishwasher parts and accessories have had products like dishwasher racks, spray arms, filters, detergent dispensers etc, as the pandemic had a bad impact on their purchasing pattern as people were not allowed to step out of their houses, even if their dishwashers were not working properly consumers had to help themselves by repairing the parts of dishwashers all by themselves or wait till the time the situation could bit normalize.

Global dishwashing parts and accessories market to reach a valuation of US$ 1.7 billion in 2023. Future Market Insights reports say that the market is expected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, anticipated to be valued at US$ 2.7 billion by the end of 2033.

Dishwashers accessories market is increasing more due to various growth drivers, for example, the need to use more dishwashers or dishwasher products as it makes the lives easy for a single-handed person. Rise in the dishwasher parts market is also found due to a rise in disposable income of the people leading to buying more dishwashers from the market, leading to a rise in the number of smart homes.

Key Segments 

By Country:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa

By Product Type:

  • Dishwasher Racks
  • Spray Arms
  • Filters
  • Detergent Dispensers
  • Silverware Baskets
  • Drain Pumps
  • Heating Elements
  • Control Panels
  • Gaskets and Seals
  • Others

By Distribution Channel:

  • Online Retailers
  • Specialty Stores
  • Departmental Stores
  • Home Improvement Stores
  • Others

By End-user:

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Hotels
  • Restaurants
  • Cafeterias

Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global market are-

  • Whirlpool Corporation
  • Electrolux AB
  • General Electric Company
  • Bosch Home Appliances
  • Miele & Cie. KG
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • KitchenAid
  • Siemens AG
  • Viking Range, LLC

Some of the important developments of the key players in the market are:

  • In September 2022, GE Appliances introduced a dishwasher with innovative technology namely, Ultra Fresh System that helps to prevent the growth of bacteria by using antimicrobial technology.
  • In May 2023, KitchenAid® cookware is a winner of this year’s iF DESIGN AWARD, the world-renowned design prize. The three winning products, manufactured under license by Meyer Corporation, U.S. – the KitchenAid Enameled Cast Iron 12″ Skillet, the KitchenAid Enameled Cast Iron 6 Qt. Covered Dutch Oven, and the KitchenAid 1.9 Qt. Stainless Steel Whistling Teakettle – won in the Product discipline, and in the Household/Tableware category.
  • In May 2023, Samsung announced its 2023 Smart Monitor lineup. The new Samsung M8, M7, and M5 Smart Monitors (M80C, M70C, M50C) allow users to tailor their monitor to their unique style and needs, as they watch, play, and work. The 2023 lineup includes the next generation of the award-winning Smart Monitor M8 in 32-inch and a new 27-inch screen size, available in four stylish color options.

