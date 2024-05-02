Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market US$ 245 Billion by 2034 at a 8.9% of CAGR

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis markets are about to experience a dramatic change that will last long into 2034 and beyond on a global scale. According to recent market research, the combined use of peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis is expected to reach a substantial value of US$ 104.3 billion in 2024, and growth over the next ten years is predicted.

It’s anticipated that the market would achieve an amazing valuation of US$ 245 billion by 2034, indicating the significant healthcare segments’ sustained growth trajectory. The markets for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis have a potential Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9% through 2034, and it is anticipated that these will expand exponentially as a result of evolving healthcare requirements and advances in technology.

Key Highlights:

Strong Regulatory Framework and Healthcare Infrastructure : North America’s hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is benefiting from the region’s stringent regulatory standards and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Regulatory compliance ensures patient safety and quality of care, while state-of-the-art facilities and technologies facilitate the delivery of effective dialysis treatments.

: North America’s hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is benefiting from the region’s stringent regulatory standards and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Regulatory compliance ensures patient safety and quality of care, while state-of-the-art facilities and technologies facilitate the delivery of effective dialysis treatments. Rising Prevalence of Renal Diseases : The increasing prevalence of renal diseases, including chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD), is driving the demand for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Factors such as aging populations, lifestyle-related risk factors, and improved diagnostic capabilities contribute to the growing burden of renal conditions, necessitating expanded dialysis services.

: The increasing prevalence of renal diseases, including chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD), is driving the demand for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Factors such as aging populations, lifestyle-related risk factors, and improved diagnostic capabilities contribute to the growing burden of renal conditions, necessitating expanded dialysis services. Technological Advancements and Innovation : Technological advancements in hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis modalities are enhancing treatment efficacy, patient comfort, and convenience. Innovations such as wearable dialysis devices, home-based dialysis solutions, and remote monitoring systems are reshaping the dialysis landscape, empowering patients to manage their condition more effectively and improve their quality of life.

: Technological advancements in hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis modalities are enhancing treatment efficacy, patient comfort, and convenience. Innovations such as wearable dialysis devices, home-based dialysis solutions, and remote monitoring systems are reshaping the dialysis landscape, empowering patients to manage their condition more effectively and improve their quality of life. Focus on Personalized and Value-Based Care: The shift towards personalized and value-based care models is driving the adoption of tailored dialysis regimens that optimize patient outcomes and resource utilization. Integrated care approaches, multidisciplinary care teams, and patient-centered initiatives aim to address the holistic needs of individuals with renal diseases, promoting better health outcomes and cost-effective care delivery.

Key Takeaways :

In the type sector, Hemodialys from the Hemodialys and peritoneal dialysis market are anticipated to flourish at the quickest CAGR of 5.5% through 2032.

With a CAGR of 5.7% through 2032, Hospital Dialysis are predicted to grow significantly in the application sector of the Hemodialys and peritoneal dialysis market.

The market size for Hemodialys and peritoneal dialysis market in the United States is expected to reach US$ 49.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6% during the research period.

China is anticipated to reach a market size of US$ 10.2 billion in Hemodialys and peritoneal dialysis by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

By 2032, South Korea is expected to reach a market size of US$ 5.3 Billion in Hemodialys and peritoneal dialysis, with a CAGR of 49% during the forecast period.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

The major players in the global hemodialys and peritoneal dialysis market are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), DaVita Inc. (US), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), Diaver (US).

RECENT DEVELOPMENT:

Mar Cor (Cantel Medical Corporation) announced the release of their unique EON Portable Hemodialys Water System in 2021.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA announced the release of a PVC-free peritoneal dialysis solution bag for home dialysis therapy in 2020.

Baxter International Inc. gained FDA clearance for a De Novo application for Theranova dilayzers designed to provide enhanced hemodialys (HDx) treatment in 2020.

KEY SEGMENTS:

By Type:

Hemodialys

Peritoneal dialysis

By End Use:

Hospital Based

By Product:

Device

Consumables

Services

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

