Global Refractive surgery device Market Set to Flourish, Expected to Reach US$ 312.3 Million by the end of 2034 at a 3.90% of CAGR

The global refractive surgery devices market would grow gradually and, by 2024, be worth US$ 213.0 million. This estimate is based on a forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.90% for the period 2024–2034. Furthermore, it is projected that the global market for these devices would present a substantial absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 312.3 million by the end of 2034.

Refractive surgery tools are needed to treat vision disorders such astigmatism, hyperopia, and myopia. As a result, patients can see more clearly and require less corrective glasses. The market for refractive surgery-related equipment is expected to rise gradually as advancements in techniques and technologies for the operation increase the scope and accessibility of vision correction procedures.

Key Takeaways:

Rising Demand for Vision Correction Solutions : The growing prevalence of vision disorders, coupled with the desire for freedom from eyeglasses and contact lenses, is fueling the demand for refractive surgery procedures. Refractive surgery devices enable ophthalmic surgeons to perform precise and effective vision correction surgeries, enhancing visual outcomes and improving patients’ quality of life.

: The growing prevalence of vision disorders, coupled with the desire for freedom from eyeglasses and contact lenses, is fueling the demand for refractive surgery procedures. Refractive surgery devices enable ophthalmic surgeons to perform precise and effective vision correction surgeries, enhancing visual outcomes and improving patients’ quality of life. Technological Advancements Driving Market Growth : Ongoing advancements in refractive surgery devices, including laser systems, diagnostic tools, and implantable lenses, are driving market growth and innovation. Innovations such as wavefront-guided treatments, femtosecond laser technology, and customizable intraocular lenses are expanding the scope and efficacy of refractive surgery procedures, catering to a diverse range of patient needs and preferences.

: Ongoing advancements in refractive surgery devices, including laser systems, diagnostic tools, and implantable lenses, are driving market growth and innovation. Innovations such as wavefront-guided treatments, femtosecond laser technology, and customizable intraocular lenses are expanding the scope and efficacy of refractive surgery procedures, catering to a diverse range of patient needs and preferences. Growing Patient Awareness and Accessibility : Increasing patient awareness about the safety, efficacy, and benefits of refractive surgery procedures is contributing to market growth. Moreover, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, expanded access to specialized eye care services, and rising disposable incomes are making refractive surgery more accessible to a broader segment of the population, driving demand for refractive surgery devices.

: Increasing patient awareness about the safety, efficacy, and benefits of refractive surgery procedures is contributing to market growth. Moreover, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, expanded access to specialized eye care services, and rising disposable incomes are making refractive surgery more accessible to a broader segment of the population, driving demand for refractive surgery devices. Focus on Safety, Precision, and Patient Satisfaction: With a growing emphasis on safety, precision, and patient satisfaction, refractive surgery device manufacturers are investing in research and development to enhance product performance, reliability, and ease of use. Patient-centric approaches, customized treatment options, and comprehensive pre- and post-operative care protocols are essential for ensuring optimal surgical outcomes and patient satisfaction.

Competitive Landscape:

Owing to its extended existence, the market for equipment used in refractive surgery is crowded with businesses that have established a solid presence abroad. The devices needed for refractive procedures are supplied by these firms to hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and emergency clinics.

Alcon Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Johnson & Johnson Vision, Bausch + Lomb, NIDEK Co., Ltd., and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG are a few of the leading businesses in the industry. These businesses spend billions of dollars developing innovative technology to streamline, expedite, and improve the quality of surgery.

Recent Developments

In June 2023, Eye-Q introduced an Advanced Customised LASIK machine at its Rewari eye-care facility, revolutionizing laser vision correction and eliminating the need for patients to travel to Gurugram. The hospital aimed to enhance the quality of life for individuals, particularly youth aged 18-35, by offering world-class eye-care treatments.

In September 2023, Alcon unveiled its largest-ever scientific program at the 41st Congress of the ESCRS in Vienna, Austria. The event showcased over 75 abstracts, presenting new data and innovations supporting ophthalmic surgical teams across cataract, refractive, visualization, and ocular health fields.

Key Companies in the Market:

Alcon Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Johnson & Johnson Vision

Bausch + Lomb

NIDEK Co., Ltd.

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

STAAR Surgical Company

Abbott Medical Optics

Topcon Corporation

Essilor International

Lumenis Ltd.

HOYA Corporation

Haag-Streit AG

Schwind eye-tech-solutions GmbH

iVIS Technologies

Oculentis GmbH

NIDEK Technologies Srl

Optovue, Inc.

OCULUS Optikgeräte GmbH

Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited

Refractive Surgery Device Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Lasers

Microkeratome

Aberrometers

Other Product Types

By Application:

Myopia

Hyperopia

Astigmatism

Presbyopia

Dry Eyes

By End-use:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Ophthalmology Clinics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Europe

