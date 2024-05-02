Global Life Science and Chemical Instruments Industry Gears Up for Steady Growth at 5.3% CAGR, Reaching US$43.8 Million by 2032 | FMI

The Global Life Science and Chemical Instruments Industry is on track for consistent growth, according to a recent analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI). The market is projected to reach US$43.8 million by 2032, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2022 to 2032. This upward trend builds upon a solid foundation, with the market estimated to be valued at US$40.7 million in 2021.

The life science and chemical instruments sector, playing pivotal roles in advancing research and development, enriching educational institutes, and enhancing clinical laboratory capabilities, is on the cusp of a transformative period. The constantly evolving instruments wield a profound impact across various sectors, contributing significantly to scientific breakthroughs and technological advancements.

Global Life Science and Chemical Instruments Industry:

Owing to technological advancements, the Global Life Science and Chemical Instruments Industry is expected to witness rapid growth, with an increase in outsourcing activities to Contract Research Organizations (CROs). Other factors contributing to the growth of the life science and chemical instruments market are growth in research and development in the pharmaceutical companies in drug discovery and clinical diagnostics, available funding from the government and corporations for research studies, and continuous technological innovation in the field of analytical instruments. Also, the emergence of proteomics and innovations in human genome mapping has increased the demand for the instruments in research and development laboratories and academic institutions. However, fierce competition among the vendors, lack of skilled professionals, and the high cost of these advanced instruments are anticipated to act as challenges for the growth of this market.

Chromatography is a method of separating inorganic and organic compounds so that they can be analyzed and studied further. This technique has been widely accepted in various industries such as biotechnology, the chemical industry, the pharmaceutical industry, the food industry, and clinical and forensic laboratories. The demand and further growth of chromatographic applications with drive the chromatographic instruments market during the forecast period. There is a growing demand for Electrophoresis and DNA sequencers and amplifiers in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and healthcare industries.

Global Life Science and Chemical Instruments Industry: Overview

The life science and chemical instruments market is expected to expand at a rate of 7% during the forecast period (2015-2025). This market of life science and chemical instruments will grow twofold by 2025.

The spectrometry segment accounts for a significant share of 35%, followed by the chromatography segment.

The major end-users of this market include:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies

Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)

Research and Academic Institutions

Healthcare Facilities

Forensic Science Laboratories

Food and Agriculture Industry;

Environmental Testing Industry

Life Science and Chemical Instruments Industry: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global Life Science and Chemical Instruments Industry is segmented into North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle Eastern and African regions. At present, North America dominates the Global Life Science and Chemical Instruments Industry followed by Western Europe. There is an immense opportunity for the market to grow in Asia Pacific, Japan, and Latin American (LATAM) countries. Asia Pacific is demonstrating high market growth due to increasing outsourcing activities in the life science sector, thereby leading to growth in demand for life science and chemical instruments. The market in Europe has reached saturation but has growth potential for the lab automation segment. Singapore is generating a large amount of revenue for this market as many life science companies are establishing their business in Singapore due to tax incentives provided by the domestic government.

Global Life Science and Chemical Instruments Industry: Key Players

Some of the major players contributing to Life Science and Chemical Instruments market are Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Roche Diagnostics, Inc.

The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessments by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Global Life Science and Chemical Instruments Industry: Segmentation

Based on the technologies, the Global Life Science and Chemical Instruments Industry can be segmented as follows:

Chromatography

Electrophoresis

DNA sequencers and amplifiers

Laboratory automation

Spectrometry

Flow cytometry

Microarrays

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

