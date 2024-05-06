Dr. Ashok’s Ayurvedic Clinic introduces a Self-Assessment Quiz for Erectile Dysfunction and Premature Ejaculation

Birmingham, United Kingdom, 2024-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Ashok’s Ayurvedic Clinic in Birmingham has launched a free online self-assessment quiz to help men assess the severity of their ED symptoms and Premature Ejaculation, and determine their Sexual Well Being Score.

The Erectile Dysfunction Self Assessment Quiz is quick and easy to take, with results available in under 30 seconds. It’s essential to note that the lower the score, the higher the degree of sexual dysfunction. By knowing their ED Score, men can understand the statistical analysis of their sexual well-being and take steps to address this serious medical condition that can affect their sexual life.

According to Dr. Ashok, the Chief Physician & Director, “Most men in the UK don’t know or simply ignore that they have Erectile Dysfunction. While the ED score doesn’t necessarily indicate dysfunction, it can prompt a conversation with the doctor to discuss potential treatment options.”

He further states, “As advocates for men’s health, we believe that knowledge is key to addressing concerns effectively. By launching this quiz, we hope to raise awareness and empower men to take charge of their sexual well-being.”

It’s crucial today that erectile dysfunction doesn’t go unnoticed, and men are encouraged to prioritize their sexual health for a happy and healthy life.

About Dr. Ashok’s Ayurvedic Clinic:

Nestled in the heart of Birmingham and West Bromwich, Dr. Ashok’s Ayurvedic Clinic stands as a beacon of traditional Ayurvedic treatments. The clinic prides itself on a team of accredited Ayurvedic doctors, gastroenterologists, massage therapists, and lifestyle consultants. Their unique approach involves analyzing each patient’s Tridosha Vatta – Pitta – Kapha balance, aiming to restore harmony and achieve holistic health.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Ashok Kumar

14, Frederick Road, Edgbaston, Birmingham, West Midlands, B15 1JD

Website: https://www.drashokayurveda.co.uk/

Email: editor@drashokayurveda.co.uk

Phone No: (O) +44 121 4559494