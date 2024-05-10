Free Schmooze School and Session – Networking Tips and Open Networking Session at Providence CIC

Providence, RI, 2024-May-10 — /EPR Network/ — Want to schmooze with the best of them? This event provides a brief 15-minute outline of “Schmooze Does” – quick person-to-person networking tips followed by 75 minutes of Open Networking (“Schmoozing”) session to practice your new skills.

The Schmooze School and Session is set for Tuesday, June 11, 9-10:30 a.m. and will be held at Providence CIC, 225 Dyer St, Providence, RI 02903. The session is free. Ample public parking is available. Light refreshments will be served.

Other than death, what many professionals fear is “schmoozing” or “networking”. This complimentary session kicks off with 15 minutes of how to “engage” with someone at a networking event and then how to “disengage” and move on.

The schmoozing sergeants for the session are networkers from birth Mike Dwyer of Emplana Career, helping professionals expand their horizons and Steve Dubin of PR Works and founder of My Pinnacle Network, a series of business-to-business networking groups.

The venue for the event, CIC Providence, offers a WOW factor. With stylish architecture and cutting edge technology, CIC Providence is located in the heart of the Innovation and Design District in Providence. With flexible, professionally managed workspaces, CIC Providence offers all the perks of a modern office so your business can stay laser-focused on impacting the world, not managing an office. CIC Providence is located at 225 Dyer St., Providence, RI 02903

If you don’t schmooze, you lose. For more information, contact Steven V. Dubin, SDubin@PRWorkZone.com, (781) 582-1061. Please RSVP to RSVP to the EventBrite page – https://tinyurl.com/mvmfc3je