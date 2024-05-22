Global Advanced Infusion Systems Market Set to Soar, Projected to Reach USD 16,536.9 Million by 2033 at a 6.4% of CAGR

The global advanced infusion system market is poised for exponential growth, with estimations indicating a staggering value of USD 8,862.8 million in 2023, catapulting to an impressive USD 16,536.9 million by 2033. This forecast reflects a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Advanced infusion systems, equipped with cutting-edge technology, are becoming pivotal in modern healthcare delivery, ensuring precise and efficient administration of fluids, medications, and nutrients. As healthcare institutions worldwide strive for enhanced patient outcomes and streamlined processes, the demand for advanced infusion systems continues to surge.

Since advanced infusion systems are widely used to administer drugs and fluids to patients for therapeutic purposes, their utilization has increased. The most popular methods for administering fluids with the use of an infusion system include enteral, subcutaneous, epidural, and intravenous.

Precise Dosing and Enhanced Patient Safety: Advanced Infusion Systems Take Center Stage

The global advanced infusion systems market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the growing demand for accurate and controlled medication delivery. These advanced systems offer significant advantages over traditional methods, promoting wider adoption within the healthcare field.

Tailored Treatments for Diverse Needs

Advanced infusion systems allow for the administration of fluids and medications through various routes, including:

Subcutaneous: Delivery of medication just beneath the skin.

Delivery of medication just beneath the skin. Epidural: Delivery of medication into the epidural space, near the spinal cord.

Delivery of medication into the epidural space, near the spinal cord. Enteral: Delivery of nutrition directly into the stomach or small intestine.

Delivery of nutrition directly into the stomach or small intestine. Intravenous: Delivery of medication directly into the bloodstream.

Key Takeaways:

The global advanced infusion systems market is projected to reach US$16,536.9 million by 2033, reflecting a significant rise from US$8,862.8 million in 2023.

This growth is anticipated at a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% throughout the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of advanced infusion systems for precise and controlled drug delivery is a key driver for market expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

Important Market Players Making Various Efforts to Gain an Advantage

The major players in the market for advanced infusion systems are always working together and putting out great effort to develop high-end infusion systems that will help patients by providing them with more sophisticated and equipped solutions.

Recent Developments

In January 2020, Medtronic (Ireland) Launched Efficio, a cloud-based data management software, for use with the SynchroMed II intrathecal drug delivery system. This enables clinicians to efficiently manage their targeted drug delivery pump practices to treat patients with chronic pain, cancer, and severe spasticity.

In March 2020, Q Core Medical Company opened a new manufacturing unit in Europe to capitalize on the opportunities offered by the advanced infusion systems market due to the increasing geriatric population and increasing demand for the adoption of infusion systems in healthcare, therapeutic effectiveness, and reliability.

Key Companies Profiled:

TERUMO CORPORATION

AIS HealthCare

B. Braun Medical Ltd

Medtronic

Baxter

MOOG INC.

armed ag

AVA Biomedical

BD

Smiths Group plc.

Advanced Infusion System Market:

By Product:

Elastomeric Infusion System

Volumetric Infusion System- Large Volume and Small Volume Pump

Patient Controlled Analgesia pump

Disposable Infusion System

Syringe Infusion System

Ambulatory Infusion System

Implantable Infusion System

By Application:

Chemotherapy

Diabetes

Pain management

Asthma

Clinical Nutrition

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic centers

Bedside

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

