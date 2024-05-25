CHETU FOUNDATION DONATES INR 1.5 LAKHS TO THE SANATAN DHARAM BAL VIDYA MANDIR SCHOOL AFTER EXCITING CHETU CRICKET LEAGUE FINALS

Sunrise, FL, 2024-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — The Chetu Foundation, the non-profit entity of Chetu, a global provider of software solutions and support services, reinforced its dedication to education by donating INR 1.5 lakhs to the Sanatan Dharam Bal Vidya Mandir (SDBVM) School, following the exciting finals of the Chetu Cricket League.

“We’re proud to combine our support for Chetu’s cricket league with our commitment to education,” said Shaili Bansal, Executive Director of the Chetu Foundation. “The Foundation currently sponsors approximately 250 students at SDBVM, many of whom come from disadvantaged families. We believe education can transform the lives of these children and their families.”

The Chetu Foundation’s support for the SDBVM School, which provides free education to disadvantaged children, aligns with its core values of empowering children and improving the quality of life within communities. In India, the Foundation’s initiatives include mentoring, field trips, and the establishment of smart classrooms, which help break down educational barriers and create brighter futures for children.

“We are immensely grateful to the Chetu Foundation and the winning team, UI Xtream11, of the Chetu Cricket League for their generous donation of 1.5 lakh rupees to our school,” said Asha Gupta, principal of SDBVM. “This contribution will play a pivotal role in enhancing the educational experience and opportunities for our students. We extend our heartfelt thanks for their unwavering support toward the betterment of our school community.”

Manish Kumar, Human Resource Manager at Chetu, said Chetu’s team members are proud of the charitable endeavors of the Foundation, especially its support of SDBVM.

“We are honored to play a small role in enriching the lives of these young students,” he said.

