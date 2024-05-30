Lucintel Forecasts the Global Decorative Flat Glass Market to Reach $5.1 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global decorative flat glass market looks promising with opportunities in residential & commercial construction and furniture industries. The global decorative flat glass market is expected to reach an estimated $5.1 billion by 2030 from $3.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growth in construction activities and increasing demand for home décor glass products.

Browse 120 figures / charts and 48 tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in decorative flat glass market to 2030 by end use (residential building, commercial building and furniture), type (etched glass, patterned glass, colored/ coated glass, digital print glass, laminated decorative glass, and others), manufacturing process (float and rolled), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Within the decorative flat glass market, residential building is expected to remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to growth in residential construction and increasing demand for glass that offers great design flexibility while also being highly durable and requiring minimal maintenance.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the largest region by value and to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing consumer spending, increasing disposable income, and growth of the construction industry in the emerging economies.

AGC Inc., SaintGobain, NSG Pilkington, Vitro Architectural Glass, Sisecam, Guardian Industries, Bendheim, SCHOTT AG, and Hartung Glass Industries are the major suppliers in the decorative flat glass market.

