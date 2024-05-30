Lucintel Forecasts the Global Household Appliances Market to Reach $933.8 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global household appliances market. The global household appliances market is expected to reach an estimated $933.8 billion by 2030from $631.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.8 % from 2023 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increase in per capita income, consumer spending, housing activities, and increasing urbanization. The home comfort segment depicted the highest growth rate among all five segments in 2030.

Browse 37 figures / charts and 7 tables report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in household appliances market to 2030 by product type (cooking appliances, refrigeration, laundry, home comfort, others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World).

On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that majority of the segments for household appliances will experience moderate growth during 2024–2030. Of all the segments in the industry, the home comfort segment is likely to grow at the highest pace.

Strong economic growth in developing nations, such as China, India, and the Middle East countries, is anticipated to boost the industry. Continuous innovation of products is very important for companies to sustain their successful position in the market.

