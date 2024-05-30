Ahlers & Ogletree will Hold A Two-Day Summer Estates & Collections Auction, June 5th-6th, Online and Live in Atlanta, Ga

Atlanta, GA, 2024-May-30 — /EPR Network/ — A 1997 Steinway ebony Model M baby grand piano and bench; a large pair of Paul Ferrante crystal 12-light “Anniversary” chandeliers in the Louis XIV taste; and a print on paper from a 1910 photograph by Edward S. Curtis are just a few of the expected highlights in a Summer Estates & Collections auction scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, June 5th and 6th, by Ahlers & Ogletree.

The 522-lot auction will be held online and live in the Ahlers & Ogletree gallery located at 1788 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard NW in Atlanta. Session 1, on June 5th, will feature 246 lots of English and American decorative arts, fine art and furniture. Session 2, on June 6th, will contain 275 lots of Continental decorative arts, fine arts, furniture and silver. Start times for both sessions are 10 am EDT.

The 1977 Steinway ebony Model M baby grand piano bears the maker’s mark as well as the serial number (548240, to the metal plate). The piano stands on spade legs and comes with a Jansen black diamond tufted artist bench with Steinway & Sons logos and J3 spade legs (est. $15,000-$25,000).

The large pair of Paul Ferrante (American, b. 1957) crystal 12-light “Anniversary” chandeliers in the Louis XIV taste each boasts a 22kt gold leaf finish. Both are hung with colorless crystal swags and prisms. The dimensions are 60 inches in height and 42 inches in diameter (est. $6,000-$8,000).

The framed photogravure print on paper by Edward Sheriff Curtis (American, 1868-1952) is from the noted photographer’s 1910 image titled Waiting in the Forest, Cheyenne. It’s plate #218 from Curtis’s The North American Indian (Portfolio 6) and is titled lower left. The sheet is 22 ¼ inches tall by 17 ½ inches wide; the plate is 17 ½ inches tall by 12 ¼ inches wide. The pre-sale estimate is $5,000-$7,000.

A gorgeous, palatial, hand-knotted 20th century Oushak rug in a floral style, having red, gold and yellow designs, palmettes and flowers, with some green on a cream field, is impressive at 27 feet 5 inches by 18 feet 3 inches (measured in the middle). The rug has an estimate of $10,000-$15,000.

A pair of De Angelis Ltd. (or Thomas De Angelis & Co.) Lawson sofas, each having light dove grey silk upholstery with cream trim, plus two reversible down-filled seat cushions, and a box skirt, will be sold as one lot (est. $3,000-$6,000). The sofas, apparently unmarked, are both 84 inches in width.

A three-quarter length oil on canvas Portrait of William Pitt the Younger (1759-1806), unsigned, by an artist from the School of John Hoppner R.A. (English, 1758-1810), is 44 inches by 34 ¾ inches (canvas, less frame) and should bring $3,000-$5,000. Pitt was the last prime minister of Great Britain and the first prime minister of the UK. The original hangs in the National Portrait Gallery (UK).

Every item described so far is in Session 1, but Session 2 has some wonderful items as well, such as the 117-piece Gorham Manufacturing Co. (American, 1831) sterling flatware service in the English Gadroon pattern (active 1939-1991). All pieces are marked appropriately and have a total weight (excluding the hollow-handled items) of 124.96 ozt. The service carries an estimate of $3,000-$5,000.

A patinated bronze sculpture by the artist known as Erte (real name, Romain de Tirtoff, 1892-1990), titled Kiss of Fire (1984) is expected to realize $2,000-$4,000. The work is signed, editioned (241 / 300) and stamped ‘Fine Art Acquisitions’ to the back of the base. The sculpture is 22 inches tall.

A pair of Lalique (French, 1888) swans, each in frosted glass, one swan with its head up and the other swan its head down, the taller swan about 9 ¼ inches tall by 12 ½ inches wide, should fetch $2,500-$3,500. The swans are on a mirrored base and marked “Lalique” to the bottom of each’s tail feathers.

A pair of undated classical patinated bronze figures by Jean-Baptiste Clesinger (French, 1814-1883), one of Helen of Troy (18 ½ inches tall) and the other of Sappho (17 inches tall, each on a 5-inch base), will come up for bid as one lot (est. $2,000-$4,000). Helen of Troy is signed in mold, while Sappho is apparently unsigned, with marks for the Barbedienne Foundry visible to the back of the base.

A five-piece Reed & Barton (American, 1840-2015) sterling silver hot beverage set in the Hampton Court pattern (active 1964-2011), consisting of a coffee pot, a teapot, a waste bowl, a covered sugar bowl and a cream jug, all marked and weighing a total of 81.07 ozt, should command $2,500-$3,500.

A large shadow box-filled collection of 71 interesting items, from the ancient to the 20th century, from the Dr. Reverend Brown estate in Columbus, Ga., is expected to garner $3,000-$4,000. The 71 items feature nine pocket watches (including a 19th century Brequet a Paris watch with a solid gold case), match safes, a perfume bottle, pens, placards, Victorian child’s rattle, an 1872 card holder and more.

Online bidding will be provided by the Ahlers & Ogletree website (AandOAuctions.com), as well as LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.

Previews will be held Monday, June 3rd, from 10am-5pm; and Tuesday, June 4th, from 10am-5pm, in Ahlers & Ogletree’s gallery. Times quoted are Eastern. The public is invited; no appointment needed.

To learn more about Ahlers & Ogletree and the two-day, 522-lot Summer Estates & Collections auction on June 5th and 6th, beginning at 10 am Eastern time both days, visit www.aandoauctions.com. You can follow Ahlers & Ogletree via social media on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.

