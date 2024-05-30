Lucintel Forecasts Smart Lighting Market to Reach $36.8 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Smart Lighting Market is projected to reach an estimated $36.8 billion by 2030 from $12.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by development of smart cities, increasing wireless technology, and increasing awareness towards energy saving.

Browse 103 figures / charts and 108 tables in this 195 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in smart lighting market by product type (smart bulbs, fixtures, control systems), light source (light emitting diode, fluorescent lamps, high-intensity discharge lamps, and others), application (indoor lights and outdoor lights), communication technology (wired and wireless), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecast that the control system is expected to remain the largest segment due to growth in home automation and to improve energy efficiency.

Light emitting diodes (LEDs) is expected to remain the largest market and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast. Increasing penetration due to the declining cost of LEDs, low maintenance and high energy efficiency is expected to spur the growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Download sample by clicking on Smart Lighting Market

Europe is expected to remain the largest market due to the growing standard of living and increasing automation in Germany, France, and the United Kingdom building and construction industries.

Zumtobel Group, CREE Inc, AMS, Signify N.V., Savant Systems, SemiLEDs Corporation are the major suppliers smart lighting market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972 636 5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Pumpkin Seeds Market in Canada

Semiconductor Gap Fill Material Market in Canada

Smoke Ingredient Food Market in Canada

Specialty Fertilizer Market in Canada

Weighing Precipitation Sensor Market in Canada