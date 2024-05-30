Lucintel Forecasts Semiconductor Market to Reach $884.9 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the semiconductor market is projected to reach an estimated $884.9 billion by 2030 from $604.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing price of semiconductor due to supply shortage, growth in wireless communication, increasing demand for advanced safety features in automotive, and growth in internet connected devices.

Browse 98 figures / charts and 60 tables in this 219 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in semiconductor market by device (integrated circuit, discrete semiconductor, optoelectronics, and sensor), application (communication, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, pc/computer, industrial and others), by technology (artificial intelligence and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that integrated circuit will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for memory ICs in smartphones, tablet PCs, and other personal media devices. Sensor is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for advanced driver assistance system in automotive and growing consumer preference for IoT-enabled devices.

Communication will remain the largest end use due to an increasing demand for wireless communication technology. The automotive segment is expected to witness the highest growth over forecast period due market recovery from COVID-19 and increasing electronics content in automotive.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to a growing adoption of IoT (internet of things), increasing electronic content per vehicles, and growing industrial automation in countries such as China, Taiwan, and India. North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in the automotive electronics and industrial electronics market.

Samsung Electronics, Intel, SK Hynix, Qualcomm, Broadcom, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductor, Micron Technology, Nvidia, and STMicroelectronics are the major supplier in the semiconductor providers.

