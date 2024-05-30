Lucintel Forecasts Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market to Reach $26.9 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market is projected to reach an estimated $26.9 billion by 2030 from $15.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for consumer electronic products, growing demand for premium smartphones, and increasing production of electric vehicles.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in multilayer ceramic capacitor market by end use industry (computers, telecom, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial & others), class (class 1, class 2, and others), voltage (low voltage and high voltage), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that low voltage will remain the larger voltage segment over the forecast period due to their wide application area and growing demand in the consumer electronics market.

Automotive is expected to remain the largest end use industry segment due to the growth in electric vehicles and increasing demand for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in the automotive industry.

APAC will remain the largest region due to the increasing electronic content in automotive and growth in consumer electronic devices & telecommunication products. Increasing use of electric vehicles due to growing environmental concerns and regulations is also expected to drive the demand for MLCC in this region.

Murata, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, TDK Corporation, Kyocera, Taiyo Yuden, Yageo Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Darfon Electronics, and Johanson Dielectrics are among the major suppliers in the multilayer ceramic capacitor market.

