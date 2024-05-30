Lucintel Forecasts Micro LED Market to Reach $54.5 billion by 2030

According to the recent study the Micro LED Market is projected to reach an estimated $54.5 billion by 2030 from $1.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 66.4% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in smartphones and wearable devices and increasing demand for brighter and better display solutions.

Browse 87 figures / charts and 87 tables in this 183 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in micro LED market by end use industry (consumer electronics, automotive, advertisement, aerospace & defense, and others), Panel Size (micro-displays, small-sized & medium-sized, and large panels), Application (display and lighting) by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that display will remain the largest application and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as increasing demand for better display solutions.

Large panel will remain the largest segment by panel size and micro display segment is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for smart phone and wearables devices.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region due to increasing investment by electronics giants in global micro led market.  APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing demand for consumer electronics devices such as smartwatches, smart devices, and AR/VR devices, smartphones, televisions, and laptops.

Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics, Sony Corporation, Epistar Corporation, Lumens, Plessy Semiconductor, X-Celeprint, PlayNitride, VerLASE Technologies LLC, Plessey Semiconductor Ltd., JBD Inc., Ostendo Technologies, Inc., MICLEDI, Microluce are the major suppliers in the micro LED market.

