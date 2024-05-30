Lucintel Forecasts Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market to Reach $36.7 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market is projected to reach an estimated $36.7 billion by 2030 from $26.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for plastics in the building and construction and packaging industries, growing usage of calcium carbonate in coating application as an extender for titanium dioxide, and increasing demand in food, pharmaceutical, and agriculture industries.

Browse 115 figures / charts and 106 tables in this 200 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market by application (paper, plastics, paint & coating, rubber, adhesive and sealant, and others), product (ground calcium carbonate and precipitated calcium carbonate), end use industry (packaging, building and construction, printing, transportation, industrial, consumer, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that the paper segment will remain the largest application market during the forecast period supported by growth of the packaging and tissue paper market.

GCC will remain the largest segment due to the growth in plastic and coating applications.

Download sample by clicking on Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth in paper and plastics in the APAC region particularly in China and India.

Imerys, Mineral Technologies, Huber Engineered Materials, Omya, Nordkalk, Lhoist are the major suppliers in the ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972 636 5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Bearing Steel Market in Canada

Board-To-Board Connector Market in Canada

Duplex Stainless Steel Market in Canada

Industrial Battery Recycling Market in Canada

Recycled Aluminum Market in Canada