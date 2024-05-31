Peña & Bromberg Advocates for Social Security Disability Insurance for Mental Disorders

Fresno, California, 2024-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Peña & Bromberg, a leading law firm specializing in Social Security disability Insurance (SSDI) and supplemental security income (SSI), is pleased to announce its commitment to assisting individuals with mental disorders in obtaining the benefits they deserve. With approximately 25 percent of Americans suffering from some form of mental illness, the firm recognizes that mental disorders can be as debilitating as physical impairments and is dedicated to helping clients navigate the complexities of SSDI and SSI applications.

The Social Security Administration lists several categories of mental disorders, including organic mental disorders, schizophrenic paranoid or other psychotic disorders, affective disorders, intellectual disabilities, anxiety-related disorders, somatoform disorders, personality disorders, substance addiction disorders, and autistic disorders. Even if an individual’s mental disorder does not meet the criteria of these categories, they may still be eligible for benefits, and further evaluation will be conducted.

If a claim is denied, Peña & Bromberg’s Social Security attorneys in Fresno assist clients with all stages of the appeals process, including a request for reconsideration, a request for a hearing by an administrative law judge, and a request for a review of the hearing decision.

With over 30 years of experience representing clients in all types of disability matters, the attorneys at Peña & Bromberg work on a contingency basis and do not get paid unless you win. Individuals interested in learning about filing for SSDI or SSI based on mental illness can learn more by visiting the Peña & Bromberg website or calling 559-439-9700.

About Peña & Bromberg: Peña & Bromberg is a full-service law firm dedicated to helping individuals get the Social Security disability benefits they deserve. With a proven track record of successfully fighting for people with disabilities throughout Central Valley, CA, and across the United States, Peña & Bromberg is committed to providing skilfulness legal assistance in navigating the complexities of the Social Security system.

