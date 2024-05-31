2024 Shanghai AMTS: Innovating Automotive Manufacturing with New Energy and Smart Technology

China’s premier automotive engineering and technology event.

AMTS 2023 welcomed a record-breaking 47,605 visitors from 61 countries.

Registration is now open for AMTS 2024, the must-attend event for the global automotive industry.

Shanghai, China, 2024-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — 2024 Shanghai International Automotive Manufacturing Technology & Material Show (AMTS), recognized as one of the world’s largest automotive engineering technology trade fairs, is set to happen on July 3 – 5, at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

Organized by RX Greater China, AMTS showcases the industry’s latest advancements, from cutting-edge products to groundbreaking information in automotive design, R&D, assembly, and manufacturing technology. High-quality forums and displays of innovation fuel collaboration between upstream and downstream players across the global automotive landscape. AMTS serves as a catalyst for industry transformation, driving the future of sustainable and high-quality automotive development.

AMTS 2024 highlights

Covering an expansive 80,000-square-meter exhibition space, comprising 16 pavilions, and featuring 1,000 exhibitors from 40 countries, AMTS 2024 is set to unveil cutting-edge technologies and products spanning the automotive value chain. From body-in-white and mold design to interior and exterior manufacturing, parts processing, cleaning, and quality control, the event will showcase the latest advancements.

Additionally, 100 leading integrators specializing in stamping, welding, coating, final assembly, mechanical processing, laser technology, and quality control will participate as exhibitors and will display their latest automotive engineering practices.

The event is expected to attract 70,000 attendees including technical experts, R&D professionals, and purchasing decision-makers from automobile, powertrain, skateboard chassis, and core parts companies.

Lightweight body solutions will also be one of the highlights of AMTS 2024. Nearly 3,000+ lightweight vehicle body technology and new products will debut at the show. Attendees will discover a comprehensive showcase featuring:

Lightweight welding and connection processes

Hot forming steel parts molding

Body-integrated molding solutions

New materials and material performance measurement

Composite material molding technology and equipment

Lightweight chassis

Aluminum and magnesium engineering technology and equipment

Multi-material connection technology and equipment

Forward-looking lightweight key parts technology

New material application and performance measurement

Design tool software and synchronous engineering application

Modeling, trial production, and verification

Verification and certification

Recognizing the shift from “manufacturing-driven” to “R&D-driven,” AMTS has undergone a significant upgrade to support the industry’s rapid technological evolution. Another key highlight of the event is the brand-new New Energy Powertrain Engineering Pavilion, spanning an impressive 22,000 square meters. This dedicated space is expected to host over 300 exhibitors across different crucial segments: batteries, electric drives, transmission design, R&D, production, manufacturing, and engineering.

Driven by environmental regulations, the global automotive industry is undergoing a transformation towards new energy vehicles. As a leader in this revolution, China boasts a dominant position in terms of industry scale and supply chain capacity. AMTS 2024, the world’s largest exhibition dedicated to new energy technologies, gathers the industry’s core suppliers. providing products and technical support to empower the transition to new energy vehicles.

Over 100 technical forums have consistently been a highlight of the AMTS show, attracting industry experts and key decision-makers. These include nearly a hundred industrial summits, professional forums, and new product launch conferences covering topics such as stamping, welding, coating, final assembly, lightweight chassis, battery technology, motor shell, battery safety, fixed rotors, and hairpin motor assembly, among others. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in in-depth discussions with leading experts from renowned companies such as BYD, Geely, Volkswagen, Nissan, and Hyundai.

AMTS 2024 is the one-stop shop to gain unparalleled insights into the global automotive industry’s future.

For more information and to pre-register, visit https://www.shanghaiamts.com/en/.