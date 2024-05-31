HDTV Supply Unveils WolfPad TV Control Systems: A Game-Changer for Sports Bars, Restaurants, and Entertainment Venues

Los Angeles, CA, 2024-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading innovator in the TV control systems market, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product line: the WolfPad TV Control Systems. Designed to revolutionize the way entertainment is managed in sports bars, restaurants, and various commercial settings, the WolfPad TV Control Systems offer unparalleled ease of use and advanced functionality.

The WolfPad TV Control Systems offer a user-friendly tablet interface that allows staff members, regardless of their technical knowledge, to easily control multiple HDMI matix switchers. This innovative solution is perfect for sports bar owners, waitresses, hostesses, bartenders, DJs, and other employees who need a simple yet effective way to manage television channels and displays.

WolfPad TV Control Systems Key Features:

-Control via iPad & other tablets

-Change DirecTV channels

-Change DISH channels

-Change Cable Box channels

-Supports to 36 of TVs & more

-Supports to 16-sources & more

-See your floorplan

-Uses only one Tablet page

-Learn to operate in 2-min

-IR Controlled

-IR Roku & IR Fire Sticks

-Karaoke & Video DJ’s

-Shows what source is tuned to

-Custom design your buttons

-WolfPack Matrix Exclusive

-Tablet Not Supplied

-See a TV Guide on iPad

-No Monthly or Yearly Fees

-Unique Pre-owned Design

-Field Upgradeable

-30-Day Returns, and more

The WolfPad TV Control Systems are now available for purchase and are expected to significantly improve the operational efficiency and employee morale in establishments by simplifying the contrl of complex AV setups.

For more information about the WolfPad TV Control Systems, please visit: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/wolfpad-tv-control-systems.html

For further information contact:

Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc.

TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)

TEXT: 1-833-648-3777

WhatsApp: 1-833-965-3722

Skype: 1-805-732-2528

NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html

WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/wolfpad-tv-control-systems.html

EMAIL: press[@]hdtvsupply.com

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 13,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theatre enthusiasts, and custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.