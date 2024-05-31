Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Continues Upward Trajectory, Projected to Reach USD 4.1 Billion by 2033

The global enteral feeding devices market is set for steady growth, with an anticipated valuation of USD 2.8 billion in 2023. According to market forecasts, the market is expected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0%, reaching approximately USD 4.1 billion by 2033.

Enteral feeding devices are critical in providing nutrition to patients who cannot consume food orally, ensuring they receive the necessary nutrients for recovery and health maintenance. The growth in the enteral feeding devices market is driven by an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and advancements in medical technology.

Industry leaders are anticipated to concentrate on creative product development and tactical alliances as the market changes in order to meet the growing need for dependable and effective enteral feeding solutions. Continued research and development expenditures should lead to more technologically sophisticated and user-friendly feeding equipment, improving patient comfort and care quality.

The enteral feeding devices market’s positive outlook underscores its critical role in the healthcare sector, addressing the nutritional needs of patients who cannot consume food orally. With sustained growth and continuous innovations, the market is set to make significant strides in improving patient care worldwide.

Key Takeaways:

Enteral Feeding Devices Market — Regional Analysis

North America and Europe are expected to cumulatively account for nearly 70% of overall market value, with the former holding 40% of the share.

The dominance of these regions is attributed to favorable medical policies and the strong presence of market players.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to register tremendous growth on the back of rising healthcare expenditure, the presence of a large patient pool, and a burgeoning number of preterm births.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market — Competitive Landscape

Major market players operating in the market include ICU Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Abbott Laboratories, Cook Medical, Cardinal Health, Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company, and Dynarex Corporation among others. Market players are focusing on developing innovative products with low weight to increase portability.

On these lines, Infinity Feeding Pumps launched the Zevex EnteraLite Infinity Feeding Pump, which weighs less than one pound.

Key Contributors:

Key Segments:

By Product Type:

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Nasogastric Tubes

Nasojejunal Tubes

Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Kit PEG Balloon Kit PEG Non-Balloon Kit

Replacement G-Tubes Replacement Balloon G-Tubes Replacement Non-Balloon G-Tubes

Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastro-Jejunostomy (PEGJ) Tubes

Low-profile Tubes Low-profile Balloon Tubes Low-profile Non-Balloon Tubes



By Age Group:

Adult

Pediatric

By End User:

Hospital

Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Home Care Setting

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)