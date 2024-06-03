Global Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Service Industry Set to Surge at 12.1% CAGR, Reaching US$4.7 Billion by 2033 | FMI

The Global Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Service Industry is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing development and research of complex biomolecules. According to a recent analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), a leading market research firm, the market currently surpasses a valuation of US$1.5 billion and is projected to reach a staggering US$4.7 billion by 2033. This translates to an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.1% over the assessment period (2023-2033).

The Clinical Phase segment is identified as a major revenue generator, expected to witness a robust CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

The surge in demand for bioanalytical testing services can be attributed to the rising prevalence of HIV, infectious illnesses, and various disorders. Additionally, governmental initiatives to curb the spread of infectious diseases, including Corona and the Ebola virus, are anticipated to fuel further growth in the market.

Throughout the projection period, increased research activities and the presence of a vast pipeline of peptides, biologics, and amino acid-based compounds are expected to move the market ahead. Bioanalysis of large molecules also involves the utilization of highly skilled professionals as well as analytical gear and infrastructure.

With a CAGR of 12.3% during the projected period, Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Service revenue is expected to grow at a significant pace in North America. Because of the rising frequency of numerous chronic diseases and the growing use of large-molecule medicines as an alternative to small molecules, the United States has the largest market share.

Global Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Industry Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the Global Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Industry include Covance, IQVIA, Syneos Health, SGS SA, Toxikon, Intertek Group plc, Pace Analytical Services LLC, ICON Plc, Charles River Laboratories, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

A few of the recent developments of key Global Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Industry providers are as follows:

In November 2021 , LabCorp announced the introduction of a new bioanalytical lab facility in Singapore. This laboratory is an expansion of its central laboratory services and will enable the expansion of the capabilities of the biomedical ecosystem in Singapore.

, LabCorp announced the introduction of a new bioanalytical lab facility in Singapore. This laboratory is an expansion of its central laboratory services and will enable the expansion of the capabilities of the biomedical ecosystem in Singapore. In February 2021, Nexelis acquired GSK’s Marburg, Germany-based vaccines clinical bioanalytical laboratory to expand its bioanalytical capabilities.

Segments Covered in Global Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Industry Analysis

By Phase:

Preclinical

With Antibody

Without Antibody

Clinical

By Type:

Pharmacokinetics

ADA

Others

By Test Type:

ADME

PK

PD

Bioavailability

Bioequivalence

Other Tests

By Therapeutic Area:

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Cardiology

Neurology

Others

