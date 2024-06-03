Global Antimicrobial Car Care Products Industry to Reach US$ 341.8 Million by 2030 Amid Rising Vehicle Hygiene Focus

Posted on 2024-06-03 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

Antimicrobial Car Care Products Market

A new Future Market Insights (FMI) study suggests that the global antimicrobial car care products industry is set to expand at a robust CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. The rising prevalence of antimicrobial and antiviral cleaning solutions coupled with the adoption of advanced technologies in car care products are projected to shape the growth of the antimicrobial car care products market.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have a significant impact on the demand-side trend of antimicrobial car care products in the near future. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of maintaining hygienic and sanitized environments to stay protected from deadly viral infections. This elevated awareness will boost the usage of antimicrobial car care products over the following decade.

Onset of COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to play a significant role in driving the need for sanitizing and cleaning solution in residential and commercial spaces as well as in public and private commute. The escalated sense of prevention of infectious diseases will steer the adoption of antimicrobial car care products.

Request Your Sample Report and Supercharge Your Business Strategy: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11425

Key Takeaways from Antimicrobial Car Care Products Market Study

  • Awareness among consumers regarding health and hygiene due to increasing cases of nosocomial infections and outbreaks of life-threatening diseases is projected to propel the demand for antimicrobial car care products through 2030.
  • Advancements in car care technologies along with innovations such as bio-based, and anti-infectious cleaning solutions are likely to maintain the positive trend of the market.
  • Widespread adoption, easy availability, low cost, and product awareness of fabric and surface cleaners make them the most sought-after product type.
  • The expanding passenger car fleet continues to attract significant attention from stakeholders.
  • The strong foothold of the automotive industry as well as the history of epidemics in the region are driving the antimicrobial car care products market in East Asia.

Antimicrobial Car Care Products Market: Participant Insights

Key manufacturers in the antimicrobial car care products market, like Biocote Ltd, 3M Company, Microban International, Sanitized AG, and Biopledge LLC are focused on strengthening their product portfolio and expanding their manufacturing capabilities to keep up with increasing demand in the market.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Biocote Ltd.
  • 3M Company
  • Microban International
  • Sanitized AG
  • Clean Control Corporation
  • Adam’s Polishes
  • GardGroup Inc.
  • Ziebart International Corporation
  • Biopledge LLC
  • Dow Chemical Company
  • Clariant AG, Addmaster (UK) Ltd.
  • Clorox Professional Products Company

Get in Touch with Our Sales Team to Secure Your Copy of the Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11425

Antimicrobial Car Care Products Market by Category

By Type:

  • Fabric & Surface Cleaners
  • Foam Cleaners
  • Coating Shield

By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Cars
  • Commercial Cars

By Sales Channel:

  • Online
  • Offline

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Pacific
  • MEA

Trending Topics:

Alcohol Ethoxylates Market
High Performance Fibers Market
Trimer Acid Market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:       

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution