Global Antimicrobial Car Care Products Industry to Reach US$ 341.8 Million by 2030 Amid Rising Vehicle Hygiene Focus

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have a significant impact on the demand-side trend of antimicrobial car care products in the near future. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of maintaining hygienic and sanitized environments to stay protected from deadly viral infections. This elevated awareness will boost the usage of antimicrobial car care products over the following decade.

Onset of COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to play a significant role in driving the need for sanitizing and cleaning solution in residential and commercial spaces as well as in public and private commute. The escalated sense of prevention of infectious diseases will steer the adoption of antimicrobial car care products.

Key Takeaways from Antimicrobial Car Care Products Market Study

Awareness among consumers regarding health and hygiene due to increasing cases of nosocomial infections and outbreaks of life-threatening diseases is projected to propel the demand for antimicrobial car care products through 2030.

Advancements in car care technologies along with innovations such as bio-based, and anti-infectious cleaning solutions are likely to maintain the positive trend of the market.

Widespread adoption, easy availability, low cost, and product awareness of fabric and surface cleaners make them the most sought-after product type.

The expanding passenger car fleet continues to attract significant attention from stakeholders.

The strong foothold of the automotive industry as well as the history of epidemics in the region are driving the antimicrobial car care products market in East Asia.

Antimicrobial Car Care Products Market: Participant Insights

Key manufacturers in the antimicrobial car care products market, like Biocote Ltd, 3M Company, Microban International, Sanitized AG, and Biopledge LLC are focused on strengthening their product portfolio and expanding their manufacturing capabilities to keep up with increasing demand in the market.

Key Companies Profiled

Biocote Ltd.

3M Company

Microban International

Sanitized AG

Clean Control Corporation

Adam’s Polishes

GardGroup Inc.

Ziebart International Corporation

Biopledge LLC

Dow Chemical Company

Clariant AG, Addmaster (UK) Ltd.

Clorox Professional Products Company