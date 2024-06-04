Lucintel Forecasts Composites in European Construction Market to Reach $3.0 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Jun-04 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the composites in European construction market is projected to reach an estimated $3.0 billion by 2030 from $2.6 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by the growing demand for construction activities due to decrease in unemployment, increased inflow of public and private investment and growth in residential construction to infrastructure sector.

Browse 100 figures / charts and 40 tables in this 155 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in composites in European construction market by application (FRP panels and sheets, FRP gratings and decking, FRP doors and windows, FRP rebar, FRP utility poles, FRP bathtub, FRP cooling towers, FRP swimming pools, FRP ladder and ladder rails, FRP structural shapes, and others), resin (polyester based composites, vinyl ester based composites, epoxy based composites, phenolic based composites, polyurethane based composites and others), fiber (glass fiber composites, carbon fiber composites and others), and manufacturing process (hand layup, spray up, resin infusion, filament winding, pultrusion, injection molding, compression molding, prepreg layup, and others).

Download sample by clicking on composites in European construction market

Lucintel forecasts that FRP bathtubs will remain the largest application over the forecast period due to the increase in the housing construction increase in the demand for luxury factors, and rise in household income.

Compression molding will remain the largest manufacturing process over the forecast period due to its growing demand in different end use industries and applications.

Lamilux, Exel Composites, Petrofisa do Brasil , FiReP International AG, Europoles Gmbh & Co. Kg, TB Davies , IG Doors, Brett Martin Daylight System, Ticomm & Promaco

FiberCore Europe are the major supplier in the composites in European construction market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Embedded Fpga Market in Canada

Esd Wipe Market in Canada

Feed Fat And Protein Market in Canada

Gaafet Technology Market in Canada

Graphite Mining Market in Canada