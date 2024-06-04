Murdick’s Fudge Celebrates Double The Sweetness with National Fudge Day and Father’s Day

Edgartown, MA, Oak Bluffs, MA, Vineyard Haven, MA, 2024-Jun-04 — /EPR Network/ — Murdick’s Fudge, the iconic fudge maker with more than 135 years of history, is excited to celebrate National Fudge Day, which this year coincides with Father’s Day on June 16. This unique overlap presents a perfect opportunity to reflect on the rich history of fudge and honor the dads with a sweet tooth—and without

The Rich History of Fudge

Most believe National Fudge Day was concocted (or confected) with when the first batch was created by accident when a batch of caramel didn’t come out right. Around that same period, Murdick’s Fudge began when sailmaker Henry Murdick’s wife Sara created her own version of fudge on Mackinac Island in Michigan. Murdick’s Candy Kitchen opened that same year in 1887.

Murdick’s Fudge opened on Martha’s Vineyard in 1978. There, they have crafted their own identity on the island. That starts with mouth-watering homemade fudge and an opening day lineup for 15 flavors, including: Plain Vanilla, Butter Pecan, Penuche, Chocolate Mint Chip, Smores, Plain Chocolate, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Chocolate Walnut, Peanut Butter, Cape Cod Cranberry and Rocky Road.

“Father’s Day and National Fudge Day coincide every few years or so. That means it’s a double celebration here at Murdick’s Fudge,” said Mike McCourt, general manager of the three locations of Murdick’s Fudge on the Island. “And for those dads who don’t have a sweet tooth, we’ve got a few other savory treats.”

Father’s Day at Murdick’s Fudge

Murdick’s offers a 3 Slices of fudge and a 12-oz Brittle Gift Box special for Father’s Day. For Dads without as much of a sweet tooth, Murdick’s Fudge also offers gourmet cheese popcorn and peanut and cashew brittle. And for those who truly want to celebrate the roots of fudge, there’s a gourmet caramel popcorn as well.

“The other thing about Father’s Day and National Fudge Day is its sort of our official start to the summer season,” said McCourt. “And we’re all about the summer here and bringing smiles to residents and visitors to the Island.”

Murdick’s has three locations: 25 North Water location in Edgartown. Murdick’s Fudge has two other locations–5 Circuit Avenue Oak Bluffs, MA 02557 and 9 Union Street in Vineyard Haven.

Murdick’s Fudge is the lead sponsor of the Run the Chop Challenge, a four-mile run on Vineyard Haven—the only road race on the Island on July 4. To sign up for information, visit https://www.murdicks.com/run-the-chop.

In addition to its three locations, Murdick’s Fudge has a newly revamped and robust e-commerce website. For more information Murdick’s Fudge and ongoing specials and promotions or to place an order, visit www.murdicks.com. You can also phone 888-55FUDGE (888-553-8343).