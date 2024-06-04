Global Ceiling Tiles Industry to Reach US$ 14,389.2 million by 2033, Driven by Sustainability Initiatives

Ceiling tiles are becoming more popular throughout the world due to an increasing emphasis on decorating interiors and exteriors in commercial, industrial, and other fields. The ceiling tiles industry size is expected to reach US$ 7,923.3 million by 2023 and US$ 14,389.2 million by 2033, growing at a 6.1% CAGR. The growth in the construction and building industry has stimulated ceiling tile manufacturers to prosper.

Commercial construction is expected to expand in light of the increase in skyscrapers, hospitals, colleges, and shopping malls. According to predictions, the market will grow due to factors including the growing demand for thermal insulation and acoustic insulation. Metalworks ceilings are often constructed from aluminum, which can contain up to 98% recycled material. Construction waste is reduced by metal ceilings, which are reclaimable after their use and have a long lifespan. In addition, perforated panels with acoustical backing can also improve indoor environmental quality with metal ceilings by reducing reverberation time and enhancing acoustics, both of which can reduce the cost of energy consumption.

Request Your Sample Report and Supercharge Your Business Strategy! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11097

A sustainable ceiling may be constructed from recycled and recyclable materials, or from components that are environmentally friendly in the extraction, manufacture, and transportation process. In addition to being more sustainable, a durable ceiling does not have to be replaced as often as an inflexible ceiling. The Mineral & fiberglass ceiling tiles are a great option since they are stable under low to high frequencies. Ceiling tiles manufactured from mineral fibers tend to have a lower noise reduction coefficient (NRC) and a higher ceiling attenuation classification (CAC). Ceiling tiles made of fiberglass will keep a room quieter than mineral fiber ones. In addition to being moisture-resistant and sagging-resistant, fiberglass panels offer low density.

“A growing concern for the environment is encouraging major construction companies to use sustainable ceiling tiles, offering manufacturers a chance to expand their product lines,”, says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways

Approximately two-fifths of revenue in 2023 came from mineral fiber/gypsum ceiling tiles

Installed ceiling tiles are expected to enjoy an increase in demand in the future

The commercial market will account for over 90% of sales by 2033.

Drop ceiling tile is installed, its popularity is expected to skyrocket, due to its ease of installation against the backdrop of an explosion in popularity.

The development of infrastructure in India and China will spur sales.

The United States is expected to achieve significant growth in the coming years, backed by a positive housing market.

Regulations requiring periodic upgrades in ceiling material to lead the UK market’s growth.

Competitive Landscape

The ceiling tile industry faces intense competition around the world. Their leading position in the highly competitive market will be maintained by offering a cost-effective and broader product line.

The key industry players are

Armstrong World Industries

USG Corporation

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. i

Hunter Douglas N.V.

SAS International

Rockfon, LLC

Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH

Knauf AMF GmbH & Co. KG

Dexune

durlum GmbH

Techno Ceiling Products

Credence Industries

Prolad India Pvt. Ltd

India Gypsum Pvt. Ltd

Bangzheng International (KET Ceiling)

Get in Touch with Our Sales Team to Secure Your Copy of the Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11097

Market Developments Include:

In April 2023, Rockfon will unveil acoustic ceilings that reflect current trends in nature and wellness. Stone wool ceiling panels from Rockfon are not only beautiful but also support healthy acoustics and environmental quality in interior spaces. “Colors of Wellbeing” is a collection of matte-finished Rockfon® Chicago Metallic ceiling suspension systems and Rockfon Color-all acoustic stone wool ceiling panels.

In May 2023, Woven Image will introduce Fuji, a range of ceiling tiles for spaces with raw concrete interiors that improve sound quality. With industrial materials surfaces and exposed ceilings, the Fuji collection is a perfect choice for commercial offices that are becoming increasingly trendy. Compared to flat panels, tiles, or baffle systems, these tiles have concave three-dimensional shapes that offer better acoustic performance.

Ceiling Tiles Market Outlook by Category

By Material Type:

Mineral Fiber

Metal

Wood and Engineered Wood

Gypsum

Others

By Installation Type:

Suspended

Surface Mounted

By End Use:

Residential Apartment Buildings Individual Residences (Villas, Row Houses, Bungalows)

Commercial Retail Hospitality, Leisure & Entertainment Offices Healthcare Educational Institutions Others

Industrial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Central Asia

Russia & Belarus

Balkan & Baltic Countries

Middle East & Africa

Trending Topics:

Feldspar Market

Ammonium Phosphate Market

Refinery Catalyst Market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube