Fueling Growth: Low Sodium Sea Salt Global Market Set to Reach USD 222.3 Million by 2033

The low sodium sea salt market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 118 million in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 222.3 million by 2033. The market is estimated to capture a CAGR of 7% by 2033.

As dietary sodium intake through salt continues to rise, so do the associated risks of cardiovascular diseases and hypertension. Recognized as one of the most cost-effective measures to alleviate healthcare burdens, reducing salt intake remains a priority.

The World Health Organization (WHO) projects that globally reducing salt consumption to 5 grams per day could prevent an estimated 2.5 million deaths annually. Governments are taking steps to enforce new regulations within the food industry to influence salt consumption.

For instance, Italy implemented new labeling regulations on April 5th, 2018, mandating that all packaged foods display the manufacturer’s or packaging plant’s name and address. Similarly, in Canada, mounting pressure surrounding health concerns has prompted calls for clear front-pack labeling to highlight products high in saturated fat, sugar, and sodium.

Why is the Demand for Low Sodium Sea Salt Growing Rapidly?

Health Consciousness: Increasing consumer awareness towards a healthy lifestyle and reducing health risks such as high blood pressure, kidney problems, and cardiovascular. The demand for low sodium sea salt is rising to maintain sodium intake and enhance the food taste.

Increasing consumer awareness towards a healthy lifestyle and reducing health risks such as high blood pressure, kidney problems, and cardiovascular. The demand for low sodium sea salt is rising to maintain sodium intake and enhance the food taste. Dietary Restriction: Many consumers are following their diet to intake minimum sodium. For instance, doctors are recommended to limit sodium intake in conditions including high blood pressure and hypertension.

Many consumers are following their diet to intake minimum sodium. For instance, doctors are recommended to limit sodium intake in conditions including high blood pressure and hypertension. Flavor Enhancement: Consumers’ rising demand for low-sodium sea salt enhances food taste, flavor, and texture. These consumers prefer to use table salt for their meals to limit the sodium content. It is a healthier option to maintain health and wellness.

Consumers’ rising demand for low-sodium sea salt enhances food taste, flavor, and texture. These consumers prefer to use table salt for their meals to limit the sodium content. It is a healthier option to maintain health and wellness. Product Availability:Companies are developing high-quality, organic, and natural low-sodium sea salt to meet consumers’ requirements by increasing availability. These companies offer their products online and offline stores to reach relevant consumers.

Key Takeaways:

The low sodium sea salt market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 222.3 million with a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Historically, the market secured a valuation of US$ 102.8 million with a CAGR of 2.5% between 2018 and 2022.

The United States is dominating the global market by capturing a share of 17.7% during the forecast period.

Japan is estimated to register a share of 3.2% in the global market by 2033.

With a share of 7.5%, Germany is anticipated to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Strategies Adopted by Low Sodium Sea Salt Market

Key players adopted various strategies in the global market are:

Product Innovation: Key players invest a lot in research and development activities to establish new and unique products. They are developing a variety of low-sodium sea salt with unique flavors and tastes, including lemon-infused, to attract consumers.

Key players invest a lot in research and development activities to establish new and unique products. They are developing a variety of low-sodium sea salt with unique flavors and tastes, including lemon-infused, to attract consumers. Partnerships and Collaborations: The key players are expanding their business by collaborating and partnering with food organizations and industries. Through these, they can reach their relevant consumers and increase sales volume. These strategies help them to know about the product, its accessibility, and its visibility.

The key players are expanding their business by collaborating and partnering with food organizations and industries. Through these, they can reach their relevant consumers and increase sales volume. These strategies help them to know about the product, its accessibility, and its visibility. Health Education: The key players are actively involved in educating their customers about the benefits and advantages of their products. They provide accurate, informative content on the online platform to understand them. These players also visit trade shows and exhibitions to reach relevant audiences.

These are a few strategies the key players are adopting to fuel the global market.

Recent Developments in the Global Market are:

In June 2021, Salt of the Earth announced the launch of its all-natural low sodium sea salt products for lentil bites aimed at millennial snack consumers.

In April 2021, RobertBrews announced the launch of a new line of low sodium seasonings and rubs for gluten-free and vegan requirements.

In May 2020, PhytoCo launched PhytoSalt a new low-sodium sea salt offering that has 20% lesser sodium content than conventional salts and is also free of microplastics, from the Salicornia plant.

Low Sodium Sea Salt Market by Category

By Product Type:

Wet Sea Salt

Dry Sea Salt

By Form:

Grain Coarse Semi-Fine Fine

Flakes

Spray

By Application:

Water Softener

Water Treatment

De-Icing

Anticaking

Flavoring Agent

By Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales/B2B

HoReCa

Indirect Sales Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Independent Small Groceries Wholesale Stores Online Retail Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

