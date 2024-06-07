Unlock Opportunities: Butter Powder Market Set to Surge, Forecasted to Reach USD 4.4 Billion by 2033| FMI

CITY, Country, 2024-Jun-07 — /EPR Network/ —

In 2023, the butter powder market has reached a valuation of US$ 2.4 billion, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% throughout the forecast period. By 2033, this market is expected to nearly double in value, estimated to soar to US$ 4.4 billion, according to FMI.

Several factors contribute to the flourishing growth of the butter powder market. The increasing demand for clean-label products and whole foods has significantly influenced the food industry, leading to a preference for meticulously selected ingredients, driving the high demand for butter powder.

As the youth demographic increasingly seeks nutritional food alternatives, food brands are compelled to introduce a variety of flavored options. This creates a demand for butter powder as a substitute for butter due to its longer shelf life and convenience. However, it’s important to note that while butter powder serves as a flavoring and additive, it cannot replicate the taste and texture of butter, thereby limiting its applications in certain food products.

The butter powder market holds significant potential for expansion, particularly within the plant-based alternatives segment. Primarily embraced by the younger demographic, including millennials and Gen Z, butter powder has seen a surge in popularity amidst growing awareness of veganism and its environmental benefits in combating climate change. However, while vegan butter powder remains relatively unexplored, its emergence presents an opportunity for market growth, projected to reach the estimated value by 2033.

Consumer perception plays a crucial role in the success of any product. Given its departure from traditional butter and other alternatives, powdered butter may encounter initial skepticism and resistance from consumers hesitant to adopt novel substitutes.

Key Takeaways

The share of the United States’ butter powder market was valued at 22.8% in 2022, making it one of the lead shareholders of the market.

In 2022, Germany held 7.4% of the value share in the global butter powder market.

Japan was a global market value shareholder of 3.1% in 2022, depicting a potential undertaking in the forecast period.

The Chinese market is estimated to have a CAGR of 11.4% by 2033, potentially increasing its value share in the global butter powder market during the forecast period.

In 2033, the CAGR of the butter powder market in India is gauged at 5%.

The United Kingdom’s butter powder market is speculated to grow at a rate such that the CAGR is 5.1% in 2033.

What are the recent developments in the competitive field of the butter powder market?

The branding and marketing of the butter powder product is a crucial part of the progress graph of the competitors of the market as it increases the customer base and promotes the benefits of the product itself. Companies performing in the market are largely focused on increasing their customer base by reaching out to them through advertisement and other marketing tactics.

Some of the latest key performers of the market are,

Olam International

Olam International, a Singapore-based company, is a leading manufacturer of butter powder in the global market. In 2022, they observed 16.8% YoY growth, projecting US$ 4.06 billion in revenue.

Arla Foods

Arla Foods, a Swedish company headquartered in Denmark, is a key player in the butter powder market. The company has observed steady growth in its revenue over the last five years until 2022.

Butter Powder Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Dairy-based

Vegan

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Application:

Baked Goods

Dairy Products

Dry Beverage Mix

Confectionery

Snack Food

Breakfast Cereals

Dietary Supplements

Sports Nutrition

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

