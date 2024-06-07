Unveiling the Potential: Invertase Market Trends and Future Insights

CITY, Country, 2024-Jun-07 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the Invertase market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period. Market value is expected to rise from US$ 60.2 million in 2023 to US$ 101.0 million by 2033, up from US$ 57.6 million in 2021, which exhibited a CAGR of 4.60% from 2016 to 2021.

The invertase market is experiencing steady growth due to its versatile applications in the food and beverage industry. As a crucial enzyme, invertase plays a pivotal role in converting sucrose into glucose and fructose, enhancing the flavor and texture of various products like confectioneries, syrups, and baked goods. Rising consumer demand for innovative and indulgent treats is driving the demand for invertase.

Enzymes are complex molecules that act as bio-catalysts to enhance metabolic reactions in living cells. Invertase, also known as beta-fructofuranosidase, is a carbohydrate enzyme that aids digestion. It is derived from a strain of Saccharomyces cerevisiae, commonly known as baker’s yeast, and helps split sucrose into fructose and glucose. It can be used individually or in combination with other enzymes after purification.

Global Invertase Market: Drivers and Restraints

When combined, invertase improves the digestion of sugar, starch, and other carbohydrates. It is abundantly available from both microorganisms and plant sources. Invertase offers widespread applications, including boosting immune function and acting as an antioxidant in humans, as well as regulating osmosis and defense mechanisms in plants. Naturally sourced, it is a preferred choice among food manufacturers aiming to use natural ingredients in food preparation.

Hence, with rising demand for innovative products among consumers, particularly related to the food & beverages industry, the market for invertase enzymes seems to record opportunistic growth. Apart from this application, invertase is also used to improve digestion, rejuvenate the immune system, provide antioxidant support, and help to combat cancer. Moreover, invertase has the ability to remain active within a wide range of pH. Thereby, increasing its applicability in the pharmaceutical industries. Hence, widespread applications contribute to the significant growth of the invertase market.

However, invertase enzymes may cause certain side effects such as nausea, diarrhea, and headache. Moreover, it may lead to diabetes, therefore, products involving the usage of invertase enzyme, are not recommended for diabetic patients. Hence, may hamper the growth of invertase market for regions having higher diabetic population. Moreover, the coupling of enzymes is subjected to relatively high cost. Hence, this may affects its applicability across various sectors, thereby, retraining the growth of invertase market.

Global Invertase Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global invertase market is categorized into seven regions, namely, Western Europe, Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan Latin America and North America. With increasing demand for versatility in food & beverages products among consumers, manufacturers are continuously investing upon the ingredients that enhance the product efficacy and quality. Asia Pacific region represents a promising market for invertase market as, this region provides opportunistic platform for research and development. North America accounts for major market share as consumers are favouring products that are naturally obtained and invertase being abundantly available in nature form, hence, manufacturers are utilizing its properties for various food products innovations.

Global Invertase Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global invertase market includes:

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

SternEnzym GmbH & Co. KG

Kerry Inc.

Meteoric Exim Private Limited

MP Biomedicals, LLC.

BIO-CAT

Megazyme Inc.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic, Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Global Invertase Market: Segmentation

On the basis of industry, the invertase market is segmented into:-

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Others

On the basis of source, the invertase market is segmented into:-

Plant

Microorganisms

