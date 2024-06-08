Global Edge Bending Machine Market Growing Steadily at 3.1% CAGR, Surging Towards USD 385.6 Million Valuation by 2032 | FMI Analysis

The global edge bending machine market is experiencing a significant upsurge, poised to surpass a valuation of USD 385.6 million by 2032, driven by a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.1% from 2022 onwards. This growth trajectory, initiated by the expanding applications of these machines across various manufacturing sectors, reflects a notable increase from its estimated value of USD 284.1 million in 2022.

A crucial factor fueling this expansion is the predominant influence of North America within the global edge bending machine market. This dominance is characterized by several key drivers, including a substantial rise in sales volumes across pivotal industries such as automotive and heavy manufacturing. The surge in demand within these sectors can be attributed to factors such as infrastructure development, a flourishing automotive market, and the proliferation of manufacturing activities across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Claim Your Free Sample Report Now – Click To Request! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4241

Substrate bending is a fundamental and integral process within the manufacturing industry. Much like other phases of product development, bending alters the configuration of the workpiece while maintaining its original material volume. Edge bending procedures, however, diverge in their methodologies for inducing plastic deformation in the substrate. In this context, attributes such as workpiece material, thickness, and dimensions significantly influence the process.

Bending serves multifaceted purposes, including enhancing the strength and rigidity of sheets or plates, as well as eliminating sharp edges. Furthermore, the edge bending process facilitates the concealment of raw substrate edges through the application of a thin PVC or resinous strip. Tailored for both contoured and straight panel edge bending, edge bending machines contribute to refining the aesthetic aspect of solid or valuable materials. In contrast to conventional methods, which involved manual processes and basic tools, modern edge bending machines bring efficiency and precision to this operation.

Market Drivers and Constraints in the Edge Bending Machine Industry:

The expansion of industrial operations, surging demand for premium furniture, continuous advancements in manufacturing technology, and the rising necessity for automated industrial machinery to curtail waste and enhance productivity stand as primary catalysts propelling the global edge bending machine market’s growth.

Furthermore, the market is buoyed by cutting-edge attributes, including heightened versatility, user-friendly interfaces, precision equipment functionality, and the potential to integrate scraping and brushing components. These features contribute significantly to the foreseeable upswing in the edge bending machine market. However, potential substitutes like molding and face frames could impose constraints on the market’s expansion trajectory throughout the forecast period.

Leading Players in the Edge Bending Machine Market:

The edge bending machine market boasts a roster of notable participants, including SCM Group, SIMCO Industrial Machinery Trd Co Ltd., NTF Korfhage Maschinenbau GmbH, Edge Finisher Co., Yadav Tools Company, Gelber-Bieger GmbH, Adamik Company, Intimate Machine Tools Company, Felder Woodworking Machines Private Limited, Shree Umiya F-Tech Machines Ltd, Shandong Hicas Machinery (Group) Co., Ltd., Kreutz & Mock GmbH, among others.

Key Developments in the Competitive Landscape:

Delta, a prominent player in the market, introduced a high-speed edge banding machine solution in March 2021, aimed at enhancing the quality and appearance of bendings.

In October 2021, SCM Group unveiled the Stefani x Single-sided automatic edge banders. This innovative solution is designed to deliver top-tier processing quality for a wide range of panels and materials, aligning with the demands of a digitally connected and integrated factory.

Mayr-Melnhof Holz, based in Leoben, Austria, executed an agreement in December 2021 to acquire the Swedish sawmill group Bergkvist Siljan from ESSVP IV, with advisory support from Orlando Nordics AB. This strategic move aligns with the consistent expansion and growth strategy of the Austrian wood processing group.

Secure Your Premium Copy – Buy Your Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4241

Key Segments:

Material Type:

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS)

Melamine

Wood Veneer

Acrylic

Others

By Product Type:

Portable

Non-Portable

By Flanges Type:

Straight Flange

Stretch Flange

Shrink Flange

By End Use:

Furniture

Healthcare

Automotive

Electronics and Electrical

Packaging

Other End Uses

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Your Analysis, Your Way – Request Your Custom Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-4241

Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube