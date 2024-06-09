Global Eyelid Scrub Market is expected to surge to USD 6.4 Billion by 2034

Future Market Insights (FMI), a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, has unveiled its latest industry analysis, projecting a significant surge in the global eyelid scrub market. According to FMI’s report, the market is set to achieve a valuation of USD 3.4 billion by 2024, with a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6% anticipated over the forecast period. By 2034, the market’s value is estimated to soar to USD 6.4 billion.

The expansion of the eyelid scrub market is primarily attributed to the escalating awareness among consumers concerning clinical complaints associated with eye health preservation. With a growing emphasis on maintaining optimal eye health, individuals are increasingly investing in products that contribute to their overall well-being in daily life. This burgeoning trend is expected to propel the demand for eyelid scrub products in the forthcoming years.

“Consumers are becoming more conscious of the importance of preserving their eye health, driving the demand for eyelid scrub products,” stated a spokesperson from Future Market Insights. “As the market continues to evolve, manufacturers are focusing on innovation and product development to meet the evolving needs of consumers.”

Eyelid scrub products are gaining traction owing to their efficacy in addressing various eye-related concerns, including dryness, irritation, and inflammation. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of eye disorders, coupled with an aging population worldwide, is bolstering the adoption of eyelid scrub products.

Key Highlights of The Report Include:

The global eyelid scrub market is poised to achieve a valuation of USD 3.4 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Increasing awareness regarding eye health preservation is driving market growth.

Manufacturers are focusing on innovation and product development to meet consumer demands.

Eyelid scrub products are effective in addressing various eye-related concerns, contributing to market expansion.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The pre-moistened scrubs segment within the product category is expected to experience high growth by the end of the forecast period, with a projected market share of about 76.5% in the global market in 2024.

In terms of application, the dry eyes segment is likely to posses a revenue share of 46.5% in 2024 and are expected to display steady growth over the forecast period. The demand for eyelid scrubs has been increasing as the prevalence of dry eyes has risen, boosting segment growth in the given forecast period.

Concerning the distribution channel, eye health clinics is set to hold the maximum market share value of 37.5% as of 2024. The easy availability and wide variety of products under doctors’ supervision have made it convenient for patients to purchase products in one place, with affordability propelling sales in the overall eyelid scrub market.

North America is the leading region with a projected value share of 32.3% in 2024 and is projected to exhibit a 6.7% CAGR through 2034. This is attributed to the high prevalence of the aging population and product adoption in the region.

“Rising initiatives by government bodies to promote eye health, along with the increasing adoption of the novel product in daily routines, are set to propel the sales of eyelid scrub across the globe,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Market Competition:

There are several regional, up-and-coming, and established businesses in the eyelid scrub market, which is moderately fragmented. Important players have initiated marketing campaigns to provide cutting-edge, revolutionary eyecare products with improved efficacy.

Recent Developments:

In August 2021, OCuSOFT Inc., a privately held eye and skincare firm with a long history of eyelid hygiene innovation, announced the introduction of OCuSOFT Lid Scrub Allergic Eyelid Cleanser for allergy disorders at Walmart locations nationwide.

In August 2023, Harrow Health submitted a patent application for packaged eyelid scrubs that incorporate hypochlorous acid and menthol. This innovative package design features an opaque airless system, ensuring optimal preservation and delivery of the product.

